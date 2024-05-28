iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September with some design overhauls and feature upgrades. While the smartphone is months away from launch, dummies of the iPhone 16 models have started to surface online with speculative design changes. In a recent leak, a tipster shared a dummy image of the iPhone 16 Pro showcasing minor design changes in the model. Know what's coming with the new iPhone 16 series.

Several leaks over the months have stated that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get bigger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro models. So far, we have seen several dummy units being shared online confirming the claim. Now, a tipster who goes by the name of Majin Bu shared a post on X with several images of an iPhone 16 Pro dummy in comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro in comparison pic.twitter.com/2f2b8nraRn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) May 25, 2024

The images showcased a slight bump in the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro when it was placed next to the iPhone 15 Pro. According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to get a 6.3-inch display from last year's 6.1-inch display. On the sides, the smartphone also consists of a volume and Action button along with the new capture button. However, the capture button does not look like a button but a mechanical button which may function based on touch functionality.

Apart from the design, we can also see a change in the camera positioning of the iPhone 16 Pro which is pushed to the top. Additionally, the upcoming smartphone has a bigger camera sensor rings than the iPhone 15 Pro camera. In terms of camera specifications, the iPhone 16 Pro get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera along with a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Other iPhone 16 Pro upgrades

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be powered by a new A18 Pro chip with an enhanced neural engine which may allow the device to support on-device AI features. Furthermore, the smartphone may get a new LED display with brighter micro-lens technology and a Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to eliminate bezels. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro may be introduced in a new Rose Titanium colour option.

