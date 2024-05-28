 iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch

The iPhone 16 Pro dummy images leaked which showcase several design changes in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro, check details

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 28 2024, 08:20 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 Pro dummy images showcased several design changes, know what’s coming. (Apple)

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September with some design overhauls and feature upgrades. While the smartphone is months away from launch, dummies of the iPhone 16 models have started to surface online with speculative design changes. In a recent leak, a tipster shared a dummy image of the iPhone 16 Pro showcasing minor design changes in the model. Know what's coming with the new iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Pro images

Several leaks over the months have stated that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get bigger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro models. So far, we have seen several dummy units being shared online confirming the claim. Now, a tipster who goes by the name of Majin Bu shared a post on X with several images of an iPhone 16 Pro dummy in comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹82,990
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The images showcased a slight bump in the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro when it was placed next to the iPhone 15 Pro. According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to get a 6.3-inch display from last year's 6.1-inch display. On the sides, the smartphone also consists of a volume and Action button along with the new capture button. However, the capture button does not look like a button but a mechanical button which may function based on touch functionality.

Apart from the design, we can also see a change in the camera positioning of the iPhone 16 Pro which is pushed to the top. Additionally, the upcoming smartphone has a bigger camera sensor rings than the iPhone 15 Pro camera. In terms of camera specifications, the iPhone 16 Pro get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera along with a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Other iPhone 16 Pro upgrades

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be powered by a new A18 Pro chip with an enhanced neural engine which may allow the device to support on-device AI features. Furthermore, the smartphone may get a new LED display with brighter micro-lens technology and a Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to eliminate bezels. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro may be introduced in a new Rose Titanium colour option.

First Published Date: 28 May, 08:20 IST
