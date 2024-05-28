 Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Check specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Check specs, features, price, more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F55 5G in India, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available in three variants and two colour options with vegan leather finishes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 28 2024, 07:23 IST
Samsung's Galaxy F55 5G
Samsung's Galaxy F55 5G, now available in India, offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, starting at Rs. 26,999. (samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F55 5G in India on May 27. The new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery. It also includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is available in two colour options with vegan leather finishes and is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is available in three variants. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The handset comes in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colours. Early sale of the device began at 7 pm IST on May 27 via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Running on Android 14-based One UI 6.1, the Galaxy F55 5G is promised to receive four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

For photography, the device includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear. The front camera features a 50-megapixel sensor as well.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. It supports dual nano SIMs and offers various connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor and Knox Security software for added security. It weighs 180g and measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8mm.

With the launch of the Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung continues to expand its range of smartphones in the Indian market. The device offers a range of features including a high-refresh-rate display, versatile camera setup, and substantial battery life, aiming to cater to the needs of modern smartphone users.

First Published Date: 28 May, 07:23 IST
