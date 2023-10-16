Icon
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs

GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs

Fans speculate that Rockstar's October GTA 5 updates hint at an imminent GTA 6 release date announcement, following a history of October announcements.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 18:14 IST
Fans speculate October GTA 5 update hints at GTA 6 release date announcement. (RockstarGames)

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), fans have been closely watching Rockstar Games for any signs of the game's official reveal. Now, the Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) community believes that recent content drops for the game are more than just seasonal updates, they may well point to the long-awaited announcement of GTA 6 release date, expected later this month.

Rockstar's October Tradition

Like Apple has a history of launching iPhones in September, mostly on Tuesdays, Rockstar Games has a history of unveiling major titles in late October, as seen with the releases of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Given this pattern, the likelihood of GTA 6's reveal this October appears high, and eager fans are banking on it.

GTA Online's Pre-Announcement Blitz

What's fueling this speculation further is Rockstar's recent actions in Grand Theft Auto Online, coinciding with the Halloween season. A Reddit user by the name of TheRealCVDY raised a pertinent question, stating, "Is it just me, or does it seem like Rockstar has been releasing literally everything they had planned for October over the past few days? They've made multiple posts a day on all their social media, covering multiple different things added to or brought back to GTA Online over the past 3-4 days, much more active than normal.

While this theory remains speculative, it's intriguing that most of the new and returning content for Grand Theft Auto Online is being rolled out early in the month, as opposed to the typical staggered releases.

The buzz around GTA 6 has been amplified by numerous gameplay leaks. These leaks, although often showcasing the game in an unfinished state, have revealed details about the expansive open world, characters, and mysteries awaiting players in Vice City. With so many leaks making their way into the public domain, it appears increasingly likely that Rockstar is gearing up to provide fans with a long-anticipated look at a game nearly a decade in the making.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 18:14 IST
