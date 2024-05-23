 Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone 3 with iPhone-like Action Button: Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone 3 with iPhone-like Action Button: Know what's coming

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a new iPhone 15-like Action Button or new shortcut key. Check what Nothing has been planning for its upcoming smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 10:25 IST
Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone 3 with iPhone-like Action Button: Know what's coming
Nothing Phone 3 launching soon in India, check details. (Carl Pei/ X)

After the success of Nothing Phone 2a, fans and smartphone buyers are continuously talking about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. While the anticipation of the device is growing with the nearing launch timeline, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a screenshot of the Quick Setting menu redesign which is speculated to be the Phone 3. However, that is not it, people on the internet have also spotted a new button on the right side of the smartphone which is speculated to be an Action Button like the iPhone. Know more about what Nothing is planning.

Nothing Phone 3 Action Button

Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a post on X that showcases the company's redesigned Quick Settings menu. However, the screenshots shared on the platform are expected to be of the Nothing Phone 3. The smartphone was shown with a slightly new design as the volume button was placed on the left side of the device and the power button was placed on the right side. However, there is an additional button placed just below the power button which is speculated to be the new “Action Button” just like iPhone 15 Pro models. 

Action Button or not, Nothing may have included some kind of shortcut button for the Phone 3 which may be able to function several small tasks. However, after this major leak, fans have been curious about what Nothing has planned for the new generation of its high-end mid-range smartphone. 

As the Nothing Phone 2a debuted in July last year, the Phone 3 is expected to be announced during the same timeline. However, Nothing has not made any official announcement yet. Therefore, we will have to wait and see have Nothing has in store for its upcoming smartphones. 

Nothing Phone Quick Settings menu

In terms of the Quick Settings menu, Nothing has made some minor design changes with circular icons and a smaller  Wi-Fi toggle size. The quick settings also include a new mobile data toggle and the brightness setting has been shifted to the bottom. Additionally, there is a new slider for changing the device from silent, vibration, and ring modes.

