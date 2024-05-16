 Android 15 Beta released: List of smartphones that will get it and how to download | Tech News
Android 15 Beta released: List of smartphones that will get it and how to download

Android 15 Beta is now available for a variety of devices beyond Pixel phones, including those from Nothing, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more.

May 16 2024
Android 15 Beta released: List of smartphones that will get it and how to download
Android 15 Beta is now available for a range of devices including Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. (Google)

Android 15 is now available for devices beyond the Pixel series, including those from manufacturers like Nothing, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more. This beta release offers a sneak peek into the latest version of Android, which, while not drastically different on the surface, brings numerous enhancements under the hood.

What's New in Android 15?

Android 15 introduces several changes aimed at improving the overall user experience and phone performance. Although these changes may seem minor, they contribute to a smoother and more efficient operating system. Users can expect enhancements in quality-of-life features and system stability, reported9to5google.

Compatible Devices

Google has released a list of manufacturers and their respective devices that can run the Android 15 Beta. This list includes Honor, IQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Each of these manufacturers offers a specific build of Android 15 for their devices. Pixel series phones have access to the Android 15 Beta 2 build previewed at Google I/O 2024, while other devices will have different builds depending on the manufacturer.

How to Install Android 15 Beta

If your device is listed among the compatible models, you can install the Android 15 Beta by following these steps. Visit the Android Developer Site atdeveloper.android.com/about/versions/14/devices. Find your device's manufacturer on the list and click on "Get the Beta." Each manufacturer has specific instructions on how to install the beta version. Carefully read the guide provided and follow the instructions to install the beta on your device.

Caution with Beta Updates

While it is exciting to try out the latest Android version, installing a beta version comes with risks. Beta updates can potentially harm or brick your device if not done correctly. If you are not comfortable with the process, it might be best to wait for the stable release. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions closely and proceed with caution.

The Android 15 Beta is now accessible to a wide range of devices from various manufacturers. This release allows users to experience the latest improvements and features of Android 15 before its official launch. If your device is listed as compatible and you are comfortable with the risks, you can follow the steps to install the beta version. However, it is essential to be cautious and ensure you follow all instructions carefully to avoid any potential issues.

