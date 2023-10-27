 Google Pixel Tablet Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। google Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 40,890 in India with Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 27 October 2023
Key Specs
₹40,890 (speculated)
10.95 inches (27.81 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
493 grams
Not going to release in India

Google Pixel Tablet Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel Tablet in India is Rs. 40,890.  This is the Google Pixel Tablet base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.

Google Pixel Tablet

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Porcelain, Hazel, Rose
Not Released

Google Pixel Tablet Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    No

  • Width

    169 mm

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Weight

    493 grams

  • Colours

    Porcelain, Hazel, Rose

  • Height

    258 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.95 inches (27.81 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.01 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    276 ppi

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    October 26, 2023 (Expected)

  • Brand

    Google

  • Model

    Pixel Tablet

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Graphics

    Mali-G710 MP7

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Google Tensor G2

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Coprocessor

    Titan M2

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
