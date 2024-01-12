10 best geysers: 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters on Amazon - a comprehensive guide

10 best geysers: This is an essential appliance for all households to provide hot water for various daily activities such as bathing, cleaning, and cooking during the freezing winter months. With a myriad of options available in the market, consumers often find themselves navigating through a plethora of features, specifications, and brands to make an informed decision. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the details of several popular 15- to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters from reputable brands such as AO Smith, Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, V-Guard, and Racold. Each water heater has its unique set of features, technologies, and warranty offerings, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences. Products included in this article 18% OFF AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|High Energy Efficiency|Suitable High-rise Buildings Wall Mounting |8 Bar High Pressure rating (14,082) 30% OFF AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings (11,383) 43% OFF Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) (19,569) 55% OFF Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White (17,228) 52% OFF Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting (913) 52% OFF Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) (1,312) 34% OFF V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black (1,673) 46% OFF Havells Adonia i 25 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater with Alexa & Google Assistant enabled, IoT and iOS with mobile phones, wifi enabled and remote controlled (Ivory) (241) 40% OFF Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Black | Touch Control | Smart Bath Logic | Auto Diagnosis | Silver Ion for Healthy Water | Free Standard Installation and Pipes (513) 49% OFF Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, Free Flexi Pipe | Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory) 1 Count |Wall (1,385)

1, AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

AO Smith offers a robust 25-liter vertical storage geyser equipped with a 4-star BEE rating, ensuring energy efficiency. The Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank provides 2X corrosion resistance, enhancing the durability of the inner tank. The metal outer body adds to the overall sturdiness. With a 2000-watt heating element and a pressure tolerance of 8 bars, this water heater is suitable for various installation environments.

The installation process is made convenient through the brand's pan India service, with the option for paid installation at INR 400. The 7-year warranty on the inner tank and the extended 2+2 years warranty on the glass-coated heating element reflect AO Smith's commitment to product longevity. The glass-coated heating element is a notable feature, preventing scale formation and ensuring an extended lifespan.

Features Description Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank 2X Corrosion Resistance for enhanced durability. Glass-Coated Heating Element Prevents scale formation, extending the life of the heating element. 7 Years Warranty on Inner Tank Reflects the brand's confidence in product longevity

2. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

On the second spot on this 10 best geysers list is AO Smith SDS-Gree-025. This water heater boasts a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank, providing 2X corrosion resistance for enhanced durability. The installation process is streamlined, with free installation available in select cities and a paid option for the rest, mirroring convenience and accessibility.

The inclusion of a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation aligns with the brand's focus on longevity. The product dimensions of 44.4 cms X 44.4 cms X 38.3 cms ensure a compact yet efficient design. The 7-year warranty on the inner container and the 4-year warranty on the heating element underline the brand's confidence in its product.

Features Description Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank 2X Corrosion Resistance for extended lifespan. Glass-Coated Heating Element Prevents scale formation, ensuring a longer heating element life. Free Installation in Select Cities Streamlined installation process for added convenience.

3. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

Crompton introduces the Arno Neo, a 15-liter storage water heater with a 5-star BEE rating, emphasizing energy efficiency. The 2000-watt heating element ensures fast heating, catering to the need for quick hot water supply. The triple safety features, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, prioritize user safety.

The specially designed magnesium anode provides anti-rust properties, making the Arno Neo suitable for areas with hard water conditions. The ISI marked nickel-coated element further contributes to resistance against scale formation. Crompton's focus on quality components is evident in the construction of this water heater.

Features Description 5-Star BEE Rating Emphasizes energy efficiency for reduced power consumption. Triple Safety Features Capillary Thermostat, Automatic Thermal Cut-out, and Multi-functional Valve for enhanced user safety. Specially Designed Magnesium Anode Prevents corrosion in hard water conditions.

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

On the fourth spot in this 10 best geysers list is Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater. The New Shakti Neo, a 15-liter vertical storage water heater with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year tank warranty, and a 2-year heating element warranty. The GLASSLINE INNER TANK, TITANIUM ARMOUR TECHNOLOGY, and MAGNESIUM ANODE collectively contribute to zero erosion, ensuring a longer tank life.

The temperature control knob allows users to set the water temperature as desired. The SWIRL FLOW TECHNOLOGY ensures 20% more hot water, while PUF INSULATION traps heat inside the tank for prolonged hot water retention. Suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure withstanding capacity of up to 8 bars, this Bajaj water heater is designed for efficiency and longevity.

Features Description Glassline Inner Tank Titanium Armour Technology & Magnesium Anode for zero erosion, ensuring a longer tank life. Swirl Flow Technology Ensures 20% more hot water output for increased efficiency. Suitable for High-Rise Buildings Pressure withstanding capacity up to 8 bars, catering to various installation environments.

5. Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Havells introduces the Adonia Spin, a 15-liter vertical storage water heater featuring a 5-star BEE rating, underlining its energy efficiency. The temperature sensing color-changing LED ring knob provides a unique visual indicator of real-time water temperature, adding a user-friendly touch.

The Feroglas Tech with single weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, making it suitable for high-pressure environments, including high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers excellent performance and corrosion resistance against extreme and hard water conditions. The inclusion of an anode rod with a stainless steel core further protects the tank from corrosive elements.

Features Description 5-Star BEE Rating Emphasizes energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption. Temperature Sensing LED Ring Knob Real-time indication of water hotness for user convenience. Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Superior corrosion resistance & anti-rust property for enhanced durability.

6. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater:

On the sixth spot in this best geysers list is the Havells Instanio Prime. It stands out with its color-changing LEDs, providing a visual indication of water temperature. Made of ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates, it boasts higher resistance to corrosion for an extended product life compared to standard inner tank designs.

The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures superior performance, and the Swirl Flow Technology optimizes energy usage, resulting in 20% more hot water output. The suitability for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications adds versatility to its application. The multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, ensuring enhanced safety.

Features Description Color-Changing LEDs Indicate water temperature, providing a visual indicator. Ultra-Thick Super Cold Rolled Steel Plates Higher resistance to corrosion for extended product life. Swirl Flow Technology Optimizes energy usage, resulting in 20% more hot water output.

7. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre:

V-Guard presents the Victo Plus DG, a 25-liter storage water heater with a BEE 5-star rating, emphasizing extreme energy efficiency. The advanced vitreous enamel coating protects the inner tank, while the Incoloy 800 heating element ensures sustained performance. The extra-thick magnesium anode provides added protection against corrosion.

Safety features include a built-in safe shock module, advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, collectively offering comprehensive protection against electric shocks, pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. The reduction in leakage through a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank adds to the durability.

Features Description BEE 5 Star Rated Extremely energy-efficient with extra-thick & high-density PUF insulation. Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating Protects the inner tank, ensuring sustained performance. 5-in-1 Multi-function Safety Valve Comprehensive protection against pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

8. Havells Adonia i 25 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater:

Havells introduces the Adonia i, a 25-liter smart storage water heater equipped with IoT capabilities. With Wi-Fi connectivity through a router, users can control the geyser remotely using iOS and Android mobile phones. The integration with Alexa and Google Home allows voice commands for seamless operation.

The FeroglasTM Coating Technology with Single Weld Line Design ensures superior resistance to corrosion, enhancing the product's lifespan. Color-changing LEDs indicate water heating status and related temperature. This smart water heater combines technological innovation with durability, making it a compelling option for tech-savvy consumers.

Features Description IoT Enabled Smart Water Heater Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control through mobile app. Voice Commands via Alexa and Google Home Convenient operation using voice commands. FeroglasTM Coating Technology Single Weld Line Design for superior corrosion resistance and longer life.

9. Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater:

Racold presents the Omnis DG, a 25-liter vertical storage water heater with a 5-star BEE rating, emphasizing superior energy efficiency. The Titanium Plus Technology with a specially designed titanium steel tank and titanium enamel coating ensures durability and resistance to pressure and water impurities.

Silver-Ion Technology actively prevents the increase of bacteria in water, providing clean bathing water. Auto Diagnosis through a microprocessor enhances safety by monitoring parameters and automatically shutting off in case of malfunction. The Flexomix feature ensures slow mixing of cold and hot water, resulting in 10% more hot water output. Safety Plus provides three levels of safety against high temperature and pressure.

Features Description Titanium Plus Technology Specially designed titanium steel tank and enamel coating for durability. Silver-Ion Technology Prevents bacterial growth in water, ensuring clean bathing water. Auto Diagnosis Microprocessor checks parameters, providing safety and automatic shutdown in case of malfunction.

10. Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater:

The last one on this 10 best geysers list is Havells Monza EC, a 25-liter storage water heater with a 4-star BEE rating. It lays emphasis on energy efficiency. The adjustable knob for temperature settings between 25 degrees C to 75 degrees C allows users to customize water temperature. The Feroglas Tech with a single weld design ensures corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties.

The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers superior performance and resistance against oxidation, carbonization, and corrosion in extreme and hard water conditions. The tank's anode rod with a stainless steel core further protects against corrosive elements, prolonging the water heater's life.

Features Description 4-Star BEE Rating Emphasizes energy efficiency for reduced power consumption. Adjustable Temperature Knob Customizable temperature settings between 25°C to 75°C. Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties for prolonged life.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the market offers a diverse range of 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters from reputable brands, each with its unique features, technologies, and warranty offerings. Consumers can make informed decisions based on their specific needs, preferences, and budget constraints. Whether prioritizing energy efficiency, smart technology, safety features, or durability, there is a water heater to suit every requirement.

Product Best Feature AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank - 2X Corrosion Resistance AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank - 2X Corrosion Resistance Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Specially Designed Magnesium Anode for Anti-Rust Properties Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Glassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour Technology & Magnesium Anode Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Color-Changing LEDs Indicating Hotness of Water & Energy Efficiency V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre BEE 5 Star Rated, Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating & Incoloy 800 Heating Element Havells Adonia i 25 Litre Smart IoT Enabled with Alexa & Google Assistant Connectivity & FeroglasTM Coating Technology Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical Titanium Plus Technology & Silver-Ion Technology Havells Monza EC 25 L Adjustable Temperature Knob & Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design

