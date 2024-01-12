10 best geysers: 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters on Amazon - a comprehensive guide

Icon
10 best geysers: Delve into a detailed exploration of top-notch 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters from renowned brands available on Amazon, offering a spectrum of features, durability, and efficiency to meet diverse household needs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 12 2024, 08:49 IST
10 best geysers: Discover the ideal water heater for your home with our in-depth guide to top-rated vertical storage models.
10 best geysers: Discover the ideal water heater for your home with our in-depth guide to top-rated vertical storage models. (unsplash)

10 best geysers: This is an essential appliance for all households to provide hot water for various daily activities such as bathing, cleaning, and cooking during the freezing winter months. With a myriad of options available in the market, consumers often find themselves navigating through a plethora of features, specifications, and brands to make an informed decision. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the details of several popular 15- to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters from reputable brands such as AO Smith, Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, V-Guard, and Racold. Each water heater has its unique set of features, technologies, and warranty offerings, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

1, AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

B01892ML6Q-1

AO Smith offers a robust 25-liter vertical storage geyser equipped with a 4-star BEE rating, ensuring energy efficiency. The Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank provides 2X corrosion resistance, enhancing the durability of the inner tank. The metal outer body adds to the overall sturdiness. With a 2000-watt heating element and a pressure tolerance of 8 bars, this water heater is suitable for various installation environments.

The installation process is made convenient through the brand's pan India service, with the option for paid installation at INR 400. The 7-year warranty on the inner tank and the extended 2+2 years warranty on the glass-coated heating element reflect AO Smith's commitment to product longevity. The glass-coated heating element is a notable feature, preventing scale formation and ensuring an extended lifespan.

FeaturesDescription
Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank2X Corrosion Resistance for enhanced durability.
Glass-Coated Heating ElementPrevents scale formation, extending the life of the heating element.
7 Years Warranty on Inner TankReflects the brand's confidence in product longevity

2. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

B07RPLSGF1-2

On the second spot on this 10 best geysers list is AO Smith SDS-Gree-025. This water heater boasts a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank, providing 2X corrosion resistance for enhanced durability. The installation process is streamlined, with free installation available in select cities and a paid option for the rest, mirroring convenience and accessibility.

The inclusion of a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation aligns with the brand's focus on longevity. The product dimensions of 44.4 cms X 44.4 cms X 38.3 cms ensure a compact yet efficient design. The 7-year warranty on the inner container and the 4-year warranty on the heating element underline the brand's confidence in its product.

FeaturesDescription
Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank2X Corrosion Resistance for extended lifespan.
Glass-Coated Heating ElementPrevents scale formation, ensuring a longer heating element life.
Free Installation in Select CitiesStreamlined installation process for added convenience.

3. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

B08GSQXLJ2-3

Crompton introduces the Arno Neo, a 15-liter storage water heater with a 5-star BEE rating, emphasizing energy efficiency. The 2000-watt heating element ensures fast heating, catering to the need for quick hot water supply. The triple safety features, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, prioritize user safety.

The specially designed magnesium anode provides anti-rust properties, making the Arno Neo suitable for areas with hard water conditions. The ISI marked nickel-coated element further contributes to resistance against scale formation. Crompton's focus on quality components is evident in the construction of this water heater.

FeaturesDescription
5-Star BEE RatingEmphasizes energy efficiency for reduced power consumption.
Triple Safety FeaturesCapillary Thermostat, Automatic Thermal Cut-out, and Multi-functional Valve for enhanced user safety.
Specially Designed Magnesium AnodePrevents corrosion in hard water conditions.

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

B097R45BH8-4

On the fourth spot in this 10 best geysers list is Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater. The New Shakti Neo, a 15-liter vertical storage water heater with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year tank warranty, and a 2-year heating element warranty. The GLASSLINE INNER TANK, TITANIUM ARMOUR TECHNOLOGY, and MAGNESIUM ANODE collectively contribute to zero erosion, ensuring a longer tank life.

The temperature control knob allows users to set the water temperature as desired. The SWIRL FLOW TECHNOLOGY ensures 20% more hot water, while PUF INSULATION traps heat inside the tank for prolonged hot water retention. Suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure withstanding capacity of up to 8 bars, this Bajaj water heater is designed for efficiency and longevity.

FeaturesDescription
Glassline Inner TankTitanium Armour Technology & Magnesium Anode for zero erosion, ensuring a longer tank life.
Swirl Flow TechnologyEnsures 20% more hot water output for increased efficiency.
Suitable for High-Rise BuildingsPressure withstanding capacity up to 8 bars, catering to various installation environments.

 

5. Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

B097YNLQD6-5

Havells introduces the Adonia Spin, a 15-liter vertical storage water heater featuring a 5-star BEE rating, underlining its energy efficiency. The temperature sensing color-changing LED ring knob provides a unique visual indicator of real-time water temperature, adding a user-friendly touch.

The Feroglas Tech with single weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, making it suitable for high-pressure environments, including high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers excellent performance and corrosion resistance against extreme and hard water conditions. The inclusion of an anode rod with a stainless steel core further protects the tank from corrosive elements.

FeaturesDescription
5-Star BEE RatingEmphasizes energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption.
Temperature Sensing LED Ring KnobReal-time indication of water hotness for user convenience.
Feroglas Tech with Single Weld DesignSuperior corrosion resistance & anti-rust property for enhanced durability.

 

6. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater:

B08GM5QJPR-6

On the sixth spot in this best geysers list is the Havells Instanio Prime. It stands out with its color-changing LEDs, providing a visual indication of water temperature. Made of ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates, it boasts higher resistance to corrosion for an extended product life compared to standard inner tank designs.

The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures superior performance, and the Swirl Flow Technology optimizes energy usage, resulting in 20% more hot water output. The suitability for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications adds versatility to its application. The multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, ensuring enhanced safety.

FeaturesDescription
Color-Changing LEDsIndicate water temperature, providing a visual indicator.
Ultra-Thick Super Cold Rolled Steel PlatesHigher resistance to corrosion for extended product life.
Swirl Flow TechnologyOptimizes energy usage, resulting in 20% more hot water output.

 

7. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre:

B0B1NC8P89-7

V-Guard presents the Victo Plus DG, a 25-liter storage water heater with a BEE 5-star rating, emphasizing extreme energy efficiency. The advanced vitreous enamel coating protects the inner tank, while the Incoloy 800 heating element ensures sustained performance. The extra-thick magnesium anode provides added protection against corrosion.

Safety features include a built-in safe shock module, advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve, collectively offering comprehensive protection against electric shocks, pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. The reduction in leakage through a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank adds to the durability.

FeaturesDescription
BEE 5 Star RatedExtremely energy-efficient with extra-thick & high-density PUF insulation.
Advanced Vitreous Enamel CoatingProtects the inner tank, ensuring sustained performance.
5-in-1 Multi-function Safety ValveComprehensive protection against pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

 

8. Havells Adonia i 25 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater:

B08MZVYMLQ-8

Havells introduces the Adonia i, a 25-liter smart storage water heater equipped with IoT capabilities. With Wi-Fi connectivity through a router, users can control the geyser remotely using iOS and Android mobile phones. The integration with Alexa and Google Home allows voice commands for seamless operation.

The FeroglasTM Coating Technology with Single Weld Line Design ensures superior resistance to corrosion, enhancing the product's lifespan. Color-changing LEDs indicate water heating status and related temperature. This smart water heater combines technological innovation with durability, making it a compelling option for tech-savvy consumers.

FeaturesDescription
IoT Enabled Smart Water HeaterWi-Fi connectivity for remote control through mobile app.
Voice Commands via Alexa and Google HomeConvenient operation using voice commands.
FeroglasTM Coating TechnologySingle Weld Line Design for superior corrosion resistance and longer life.

 

9. Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater:

B0BZHLSWFM-9

Racold presents the Omnis DG, a 25-liter vertical storage water heater with a 5-star BEE rating, emphasizing superior energy efficiency. The Titanium Plus Technology with a specially designed titanium steel tank and titanium enamel coating ensures durability and resistance to pressure and water impurities.

Silver-Ion Technology actively prevents the increase of bacteria in water, providing clean bathing water. Auto Diagnosis through a microprocessor enhances safety by monitoring parameters and automatically shutting off in case of malfunction. The Flexomix feature ensures slow mixing of cold and hot water, resulting in 10% more hot water output. Safety Plus provides three levels of safety against high temperature and pressure.

FeaturesDescription
Titanium Plus TechnologySpecially designed titanium steel tank and enamel coating for durability.
Silver-Ion TechnologyPrevents bacterial growth in water, ensuring clean bathing water.
Auto DiagnosisMicroprocessor checks parameters, providing safety and automatic shutdown in case of malfunction.

10. Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater:

B0CBJYKL8L-10

The last one on this 10 best geysers list is Havells Monza EC, a 25-liter storage water heater with a 4-star BEE rating. It lays emphasis on energy efficiency. The adjustable knob for temperature settings between 25 degrees C to 75 degrees C allows users to customize water temperature. The Feroglas Tech with a single weld design ensures corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties.

The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers superior performance and resistance against oxidation, carbonization, and corrosion in extreme and hard water conditions. The tank's anode rod with a stainless steel core further protects against corrosive elements, prolonging the water heater's life.

FeaturesDescription
4-Star BEE RatingEmphasizes energy efficiency for reduced power consumption.
Adjustable Temperature KnobCustomizable temperature settings between 25°C to 75°C.
Feroglas Tech with Single Weld DesignSuperior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties for prolonged life.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the market offers a diverse range of 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters from reputable brands, each with its unique features, technologies, and warranty offerings. Consumers can make informed decisions based on their specific needs, preferences, and budget constraints. Whether prioritizing energy efficiency, smart technology, safety features, or durability, there is a water heater to suit every requirement.

ProductBest Feature
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank - 2X Corrosion Resistance
AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank - 2X Corrosion Resistance
Crompton Arno Neo 15-LSpecially Designed Magnesium Anode for Anti-Rust Properties
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15LGlassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour Technology & Magnesium Anode
Havells Adonia Spin 15-LitreFeroglas Tech with Single Weld Design
Havells Instanio Prime 15 LitreColor-Changing LEDs Indicating Hotness of Water & Energy Efficiency
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 LitreBEE 5 Star Rated, Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating & Incoloy 800 Heating Element
Havells Adonia i 25 Litre SmartIoT Enabled with Alexa & Google Assistant Connectivity & FeroglasTM Coating Technology
Racold Omnis DG 25L VerticalTitanium Plus Technology & Silver-Ion Technology
Havells Monza EC 25 LAdjustable Temperature Knob & Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design

