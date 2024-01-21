Icon
5 Best Selling Geysers: Get up to 50% off on top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, V-Guard

Looking for the best-selling geyser to keep you warm this winter? Check these 5 best selling geysers from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, V-Guard and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 21 2024, 19:14 IST
To beat the winter chill, check out our guide to the five best selling geysers from top brands such as Crompton and V-Guard.

In the chilly winter months, the need for warmth becomes paramount, especially when facing the daily challenge of a refreshing bath. Geysers, or water heaters, emerge as a brilliant solution, providing the luxury of cosy winter baths while ensuring hygiene and comfort. These modern home appliances offer comforting hot water in minutes, a true blessing for those accustomed to warmer climates.

Products included in this article

icon51% OFF
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
(19,759)
₹4,999 ₹10,400
Buy now
icon46% OFF
Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 15 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue, Wall
(289)
₹6,899 ₹13,000
Buy now
icon48% OFF
Havells Magnatron 25L India's First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold)
(251)
₹17,498 ₹34,190
Buy now
icon53% OFF
Orient Aquator+ | 25L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank| 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility | suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty
(131)
₹9,385 ₹19,990
Buy now
icon27% OFF
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White,Wall
(8,800)
₹6,199 ₹8,500
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 4/5 ₹ 4,999
Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 15 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue, Wall 3.9/5 ₹ 6,899
Havells Magnatron 25L India's First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold) 3.9/5 ₹ 17,498
Orient Aquator+ | 25L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank| 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility | suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty 4/5 ₹ 9,385
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White,Wall 4.3/5 ₹ 6,199
Hide List

Investing in a high-quality geyser means minimal maintenance and maximum utility, often lasting 4-5 years before potential replacement. Staying informed about the latest geyser prices and exploring exceptional options online is crucial. Renowned brands like Crompton, Bajaj, V-Guard, and Havells offer various models and capacity variants, each with unique features and technologies to cater to specific needs.

5 best selling Geysers: 3 Key Points to Consider When Purchasing a Geyser:

1. Capacity: Select a size that suits your household's hot water requirements to ensure an adequate supply.

2. Energy Efficiency: Choose a geyser with a high energy efficiency rating to save money on power bills while also reducing environmental effects.

3. Heating Element: Choose between a copper or stainless steel heating element, as each affects its durability and performance.

Here's a handpicked selection of the top 5 best-selling geysers to help you make an informed decision and beat the winter chill with ease.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

B08GSQXLJ2-1

The first on this list of 5 best selling geysers is the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L, a top-notch 5-star rated storage water heater known for its reliability. This water heater has a 15-litre capacity and compact dimensions of 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 cm, providing an efficient solution. With an impressive 5-star energy rating, it helps you save energy while ensuring effective heating.

Safety is a key feature of this water heater, thanks to its 3-level safety system. This system includes a Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve to prioritise your safety. The magnesium anode is specially designed to prevent corrosion caused by hard water, ensuring the longevity of the appliance.

Notable features of the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L include a rust-free body, a powerful heating element for quick heating, and a convenient temperature control knob for ease of use. Trust in the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L for a reliable and feature-packed solution to meet your water heating needs.

Specifications 
Wattage2000 W
Energy Rating5 Stars
Capacity10 litres
Pressure8 Bars
MaterialMetal

2. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Geyser

B0B4SSVXX9-2

The next on this list of 5 best selling geysers is the Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre geyser for a reliable and safe hot water supply in your home. This geyser is equipped with a child safety mode for extra protection, and its sturdy square-shaped ABS body ensures a long-lasting performance. The titanium glass-lined tank, combined with a copper heating element, ensures durability.

With a 5-star BEE rating, this geyser is energy-efficient, and its Swirl Flow Technology ensures optimal heating, making it one of the top choices in India. The LED indicator makes it easy to use, and it can handle up to 8 bar pressure. Safety features, including a fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and magnesium anode rod, contribute to the tank's longevity.

Backed by a 5-year tank warranty and a 2-year product warranty, the Bajaj Compagno water heater provides both quality and peace of mind for your household. Choose this geyser for efficient and secure hot water needs.

Specifications 
Wattage2000 W
Power SourceElectric
Capacity15 litres
Ratings5-star BEE rating
Weight9230 grams

3. Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Geyser

B09J2QK6KF-3

The second-last on this list of 5 best selling geysers is the Havells Magnatron 25 Litre geyser, a unique and innovative water heating solution that stands out in the market. What sets it apart is its use of electromagnetic waves instead of the traditional heating element, changing the way it heats water. This technology not only ensures a quick supply of hot water but also reduces heating time by 10 to 12 minutes, resulting in a 25 percent decrease in yearly electricity consumption. No wonder it's one of the best-selling geysers in India, promising significant cost savings over five years.

The absence of a heating element not only speeds up the heating process but also contributes to a longer lifespan for the water heater by eliminating low heating issues and ensuring uniform heating throughout its life. Plus, the design minimises the risk of water leakage from the bottom service cover. With a generous capacity of 25 litres, it's perfect for larger households, and its automatic operation maintains an optimal bathing temperature while minimising energy usage. Elevate your water heating experience with the Havells Magnatron for efficiency, savings, and durability.

Specifications 
Wattage2000 W
Power SourceElectric
Capacity25 litres
MaterialPlastic

4. Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

B0CD78GWZ1-4

Consider the Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater for a standout choice in water heating. With a generous 25-litre capacity, it provides 20 percent more hot water output, making it an excellent pick. Safety is a priority with this geyser, featuring an IPX4 high-strength polymer body that resists shocks and is waterproof.

With dimensions of 47 x 40 x 47 cm and weighing approximately 13 kg, it's both compact and powerful. Operating at a maximum pressure of 8 bars, the geyser is known for its moulded PUF insulation, ensuring prolonged heat retention and outstanding performance. Choose the Orient Electric Aquator for a reliable and efficient water heating experience, offering ample hot water and enhanced safety features.

Specifications 
Wattage2000 W
Power SourceElectric
Capacity25 litres
Pressure8 Bars
MaterialHigh-strength Polymer Body

5. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

B08WRKSF9D-5

Introducing the V-Guard Divino, a reliable 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with a 5-star rating for efficiency. V-Guard ensures top-notch quality with a mild steel tank featuring a single weld line, reducing leakage by 66 percent. Safety is a key focus, incorporating advanced features such as an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve.

The water heater is designed for durability with an Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating and a Magnesium anode. With the V-Guard Divino, you not only get a powerful and efficient water heating solution but also a product that prioritises safety and longevity. It's a smart choice for your household, offering a reliable and durable solution for your hot water needs.

Specifications 
Wattage2000 W
Power SourceCorded Electric
Capacity15 litres
Pressure8 Bars
MaterialMetal
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water HeaterEnergy Rating: 5 Stars


 

8 Bars Pressure

3-level safety mechanism
Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Geyser


 

Fire-retardant cable


 

LED indicator

5-star BEE rating
Havells Magnatron 25 Litre GeyserPlastic bodyElectromagnetic waves heating element25 litres Capacity
Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater25 litres CapacityIPX4 high-strength polymer bodyMoulded PUF insulation
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)


 

5-in-1 multi-function safety valve

15 litres CapacityMild steel tank

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 19:14 IST
