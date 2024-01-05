7 best deals on Philips air purifiers for a healthier home this winter

Winter has arrived, and along with it comes high levels of air pollution in many parts of the country. Despite government efforts to curb pollution, densely populated cities like New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai continue to grapple with alarming pollution levels. Amidst this challenge, one effective way to ensure fresh and clean indoor air is by investing in a high-quality air purifier. Products included in this article

Air purifiers have become a necessity in India, especially with the ongoing rise in pollution levels, exacerbated by winter fog. While some may view air purifiers as luxury items, the reality is that they are rapidly transforming into essential household appliances. The need for clean air is not just a desire but a crucial step in preventing various diseases and complications associated with prolonged exposure to pollution.

Delhi, in particular, faces a severe air pollution problem, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsening day by day. To combat this issue, we have curated a list of the best Philips air purifiers designed to provide top-notch air purification throughout your living space. In a market flooded with options, choosing the right air purifier may seem daunting. However, our selection of Philips air purifiers stands out for their advanced filtration systems and efficiency.

These air purifiers are tailored to address the specific challenges posed by the deteriorating air quality in India. By investing in one of these devices, you can create a healthier indoor environment and protect yourself from the adverse effects of pollution. Let's delve into the features that make these Philips air purifiers the ideal choice for you and your family. Upgrade your living space and breathe in fresh, clean air with confidence.

7 best deals on Philips air purifiers: 5 Factors To Consider While Buying a Air Purifier This Winter:

Choosing the right air purifier can be a daunting task, but considering these 5 key factors will help you make an informed decision:

1. Filtration System:

HEPA filter: This is essential for removing fine particles like dust, pollen, and pet dander. Look for a HEPA filter with a rating of H13 or higher, which captures 99.97percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Activated carbon filter: This removes odours, gases, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Consider this if you live in a city with traffic pollution or have strong household odours.

2. Room Size and Coverage Area:

Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR): This measures the air purifier's ability to clean air in a specific room size. Choose a CADR rating that matches the size of your room for optimal effectiveness.

Air changes per hour (ACH): This indicates how many times the air purifier can clean the air in your room each hour. Higher ACH is generally better, but consider noise levels and energy consumption.

3. Noise Level:

Air purifiers can range from barely audible to quite loud, especially on higher fan settings. Choose a model with a noise level that you find tolerable, especially if you plan to run it at night.

4. Energy Consumption:

Air purifiers run continuously, so energy efficiency is important. Look for models with Energy Star certification or low wattage ratings. Consider features like auto mode or timers to optimise energy usage.

5. Maintenance and Filter Replacement:

Air purifiers require regular filter replacements to maintain effectiveness. Choose a model with easily accessible and affordable replacement filters.

1. Philips Air Purifier 800 Series

The first on this list of 7 best deals on Philips air purifiers is the Philips Air Purifier 800 Series. Philips stands out as a leading choice in the air purifier market. This series, renowned for its excellence, incorporates an additional protective layer, setting it apart from other models. What distinguishes it is its impressive air purification capabilities, boasting a cleansing rate of 93 cubic feet per minute (CFM) for smoke and 118 CFM for pollen. A noteworthy feature is its capacity to filter out 99.5 percent of airborne pollutants within its immediate vicinity, capturing particles as minuscule as 0.003 microns, even smaller than the tiniest known viruses.

Especially beneficial for allergy sufferers, this Philips Air Purifier has earned the recognition of the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), assuring effective elimination of pollen allergens. Its significance in the Indian market is further emphasised by its broad coverage, capable of purifying the air in spaces as vast as 698 square feet, making it ideal for large rooms. Remarkably swift, it achieves a complete air turnover in approximately one hour, ensuring a rapid and thorough cleansing process. In essence, the Philips Air Purifier 800 Series combines cutting-edge technology with a generous coverage area, making it a standout choice for those seeking efficient and expansive air purification.

Specification Met CARB Certified Noise Level 19 dB Controller Type Button Control Wattage 20 watts

2. Philips Air Purifier Series 3000

The next on this list of best deals on top 7 Philips air purifiers is the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000, is a top-notch machine loaded with remarkable features that elevate its performance. When it comes to filtration capabilities, this purifier excels by eliminating approximately 99.97 percent of all air pollutants, with a specific focus on capturing particles as small as 0.003 microns. Individuals seeking relief from abundant pollen and other allergens in the air can trust this machine's effectiveness in filtering them out.

What sets the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 apart is its smart sensors, enabling the machine to adapt its filtration based on the specific environment and surroundings. This adaptability proves particularly advantageous in metropolitan areas like Delhi and Noida, especially during the winter season when pollution levels are high. Covering an area range of 62 square metres, this purifier is an excellent choice for larger rooms.

An additional convenience is the integration of smart technology, allowing users to monitor and control air quality through a linked app. This feature enhances user experience and provides a proactive approach to addressing air pollution. Transform your surroundings by reducing the Air Quality Index (AQI) with the efficient air purification capabilities of the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000.

Floor Area ‎250 32nds Noise Level ‎51 dB Controller Type Button Control Wattage ‎58 Watts

3. Philips Air Purifier AC1215/20

Introducing the Philips Air Purifier AC1215/20, your ultimate defence against impurities and airborne pollutants. This exceptional air purifier boasts a HEPA filter with an impressive lifespan of up to 17,000 hours, capable of reducing a whopping 99.97 percent of pollutants, including tiny particles as small as 0.003 microns.

Considered among the top Philips air purifiers in India, it features a rapid Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 270 cubic metres per hour, ensuring the purification of a standard room within just 12 minutes and covering areas up to 250 square feet. Before making a purchase, it's crucial to match air purifiers with your home's dimensions to maximise effectiveness.

Equipped with a four-stage purification process involving a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and TRUE HEPA filter, this device guarantees thorough air purification. What sets it apart are its notable features, such as the air quality indicator, AIRMID certification for virus removal, and ECARF certification for dust-mite removal, making it a reliable choice.

Furthermore, the auto-ambient lighting feature adds to its appeal, adjusting according to the night without disrupting your sleep. In summary, the Philips Air Purifier AC1215/20 is a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air.

Floor Area 333 Square Feet Noise Level ‎32 dB Controller Type Button Control Wattage ‎50 Watts

4. Philips Ac3858/63,Wifi Enabled

The fourth on this list of 7 best deals on Philips air purifiers is the Philips AC3858/63 with WiFi, considered among the best air purifiers in India. This purifier features the Vitashield intelligent auto-purification system, effectively removing 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns- 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles. Stay informed about air pollution levels through the light indicator displaying numerical PM2.5, gases, and allergen levels. With a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 550m3/h, this air purifier efficiently cleans a 10m 2 room within just 3 minutes. Offering advanced technology and rapid purification, the Philips AC3858/63 is a reliable choice for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air.

Floor Area ‎710 Square Feet Filter Type HEPA Noise Level ‎57 dB Clean Air Delivery Rate 550m3/h

5. Philips AC2887/20 air purifier

The Philips AC2887/20 air purifier stands out as one of the finest choices among Philips air purifiers, catering to the needs of a master bedroom or a medium to large room spanning up to 420 square feet. This reliable purifier excels in removing a remarkable 99.9percent of airborne pollutants, including VOCs like formaldehyde. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 333 cubic metres per hour, it ensures efficient air purification.

Equipped with a special allergen mode, this Philips air purifier enhances air intake for quicker purification. The inclusion of AeraSense technology is noteworthy, as it can detect particles as tiny as 0.02 microns, adjusting purification levels automatically. Additionally, the purifier features a low noise mode, reducing fan speed and noise levels to provide a comfortable sleeping environment. In summary, the Philips AC2887/20 air purifier combines advanced features for effective and quiet air purification in your living spaces.

Floor Area 851 sq ft Filter Type HEPA, Activated Carbon Air Flow Level 344 cu.m/hr Wattage 60 W

6. Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 With WiFi

Discover the technological prowess of the Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 with WiFi, a standout choice for eliminating pollutants effectively. This model is recognized as one of the best Philips air purifiers in India, designed for spaces up to 39m2. Equipped with HEPA filtration and intelligent auto purification, featuring smart sensing technology, it tackles a spectrum of indoor air threats, from particles to harmful gases and allergens.

Customise your air purification experience with four modes, including auto, sleep, gentle, and turbo, putting control over air quality in your hands. The colour-coded air quality system simplifies assessing your indoor environment at a glance, making it user-friendly.

This Philips air purifier boasts a robust 3-layer filter system comprising a prefilter, activated charcoal filter, and NanoProtect HEPA filter. Together, they combat dust, gases, and ultra-fine particles, ensuring a comprehensive purification process. Acknowledged as one of the best air purifiers for homes, the smart filter status indicator keeps you informed about filter life and the removal of dust, mites, and pollutants. In summary, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 AC2958/63 with WiFi seamlessly integrates advanced features to provide efficient and intelligent air purification for your home.

Floor Area 500 sq ft Filter Type HEPA Air Flow Level 400 cu.m/hr Wattage 230 W

7. Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 AC3059/65 with WiFi

On the last spot in this list of 7 best deals on Philips air purifiers is the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 AC3059/65 with WiFi in pure white is an excellent investment. With dimensions of 36D x 65.7W x 36H centimetres, this purifier is hailed as one of the best in India, suitable for areas up to 250 square feet. Operating at a noise level of 51 dB, this electric-powered unit weighs 10.21 kg.

The user-friendly touch interface allows seamless control, and its premium pre-filter ensures cleaner air. Beyond its efficient functionality, this air purifier adds a touch of sophistication to your home with its pure white design. As one of the best air purifiers equipped with high-tech features, it becomes a valuable addition to your household, contributing to a healthier and fresher living environment.

Floor Area 500 sq ft Filter Type HEPA Air Flow Level 400 cu.m/hr Wattage 230 W

Philips Air Purifier 800 Series 93 CFM Smoke Cleansing rate 698 square feet coverage CARB Certified Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 62 square metres range Button Control Noise Level: 51 dB Philips Air Purifier AC1215/20 Lifespan of up to 17,000 hours HEPA filter AIRMID certified Philips Ac3858/63,Wifi Enabled CADR of 550m3/h Rapid purification Noise Level: 57 dB Philips AC2887/20 air purifier HEPA, Activated Carbon Wattage: 60 W Air Flow Level: 344 cu.m/hr Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 With WiFi Equipped with HEPA filtration colour-coded air quality system 3-layer filter system Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 AC3059/65 with WiFi Noise level: 51 dB Air Flow Level: 400 cu.m/hr 10.21 kg

