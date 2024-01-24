8 best fan heaters on Amazon: Bajaj, Crompton to Orpat, drive the chill out of your home

8 best fan heaters: We have entered the end of January, however with each passing day we are experiencing ever-decreasing temperatures. The best way to battle the spine-chilling cold and banish it from our home is to arm ourselves with room heaters. As of now, even sweaters and jackets are not enough to beat the freezing temperatures. If you are looking for a high-quality and long-lasting room heater then we have curated a list of the 8 best fan heaters from leading brands such as Bajaj, Crompton, Orpat, and more to help you choose the right one. Check the list of fan heaters here. Products included in this article 24% OFF BAJAJ MAJESTY RX7 BLOWER/FAN HEATERS (16) 15% OFF Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) (48,057) 37% OFF Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color (10,777) 41% OFF Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings (Slate Grey & Black, 2000 Watt) (127) 35% OFF Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home|2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W)|Adjustable Thermostat|Dual Use|Personal Fan|Triple Safety Assurance|Best Mini Room Heater|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White (2,073) 22% OFF Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard (627) 64% OFF Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty (4,426) 45% OFF Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area) (23,167)

What to consider when buying a fan heater

1. Heating capacity: Check the heating power of the room heater as this will decide how quickly it will warm your room or surroundings. A heater comes in various heating capacities, however, the suitable one should be 1000-2000W for a 200-square-foot room.

2. Energy efficiency: Room heaters can use huge amounts of energy and that means a hefty electricity bill. Therefore, look for ones that do not consume much energy or come with features that can help you save on your power bills, such as a timer or adjustable thermostat

3. Noise level: Heaters can come with various kinds of noise levels which can be annoying for many. Therefore, look for models which does not product much noise. Also, note that a good heater does not produce noise at all.

4. Safety features: Safety should always be a top priority when choosing a room heater. Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over or gets too hot. Also, look for models with a safety grill to prevent children or pets from getting burned.

5. Warranty: Make sure the room heater you choose comes with a good warranty in case something goes wrong. A good heater must have at least 1 year of product warranty.

6. Budget: The important thing one should consider is the budget, note that heaters are available in the budget as well as premium ranges and therefore, pick the one that suits your room type best.

Best 8 fan heaters

Bajaj Majesty RX7 Fan Heater:

B06Y446DGW-1

The first best fan heater is the Bajaj Majesty RX7 which offers various heating functionalities. The Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Heat Convector fan heater is a powerhouse of warmth with its 2000 Watts capability, designed to provide instant comfort during chilly winters. Tailor your experience with three heat settings (600 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W) and the added convenience of adjustable height. It comes with the auto thermal shutoff feature preventing overheating, while the cool-touch handle ensures ease of portability. Trust in the reliability of this room heater, backed by a reassuring 2-year warranty. Experience the perfect blend of convenience and peace of mind as you stay warm throughout the season.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Heat settings, thermal shutoff Warranty: 2 year

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000:

B00B7GHQQW-2

The second on the list of best fan heaters is the Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater. It comes in pristine white color. It is tailored for spot heating, catering to rooms up to 250 sq ft. Its robust 100 percent pure copper wire motor guarantees longevity and efficient performance. Designed for small to medium rooms, this heater operates at 2000 watts and emits some noise due to its fan mechanism. The safety mesh grill and cool-touch body enhance user safety during operation.

.For secure power connection, the plug type is specified as 15A, cautioning against using standard 5 or 6A sockets. The non-sagging, stitching-type heating element boasts a long lifespan. It also comes with some safety features like a safety cut-off, overheat protection, and thermal cut-off. The heater offers flexibility with two heat settings at 1000 watts and 2000 watts. The package includes 1 Room Heater and a user guide for easy setup and operation.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: Up to 250 sq ft Special features: Overheat protection, thermal cut-off Warranty: 1 year

3. Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater:

B009P2LKQ2-3

The next on the list of best fan heaters is the Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater. It is a versatile and efficient heating solution designed to provide targeted warmth for rooms up to 250 sq ft. With its 2000-watt heat output, this heater is suitable for smaller to medium-sized rooms, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms. Its compact design and easy mobility ensure convenience in placement, allowing you to enjoy warmth where you need it most.

The heating technology of this portable room heater incorporates a motor made from 100% pure copper wire, ensuring prolonged durability and optimal performance. It offers two heat settings of 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to personalize your warmth according to your comfort needs. The automatic thermal cut-off enhances safety, providing an additional layer of protection against overheating.

Safety is a paramount feature, and the advanced safety cut-off mechanism adds an extra layer of security and reliability to the device. The white color and sleek design add a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: safety cut-off mechanism, automatic thermal cut-off Warranty: 2 years

4. Crompton Insta Delight Fan Heater:

B08MVXPTDG-4

The next on the list of top 8 fan heaters is the Insta Delight Fan Circulator which will be perfect to keep your surroundings warm and comfortable. It comes with light weight and Comfortable handle on the top and a chord winder on the back provides the utmost convenience for lifting the room heater. It is also equipped with a stand to adjust the height to achieve the desired airflow direction.

The room heater offers multiple heat settings making it a quintessential appliance on a chilly day. It has variable heating positions of 665W, 1330W & 2000W allowing you to control the level of heat according to your comfort. It safeguards from electric shock thereby making it a safe-to-use product for the entire family. It gives you quick and efficient warming, while evenly raising the room temperature.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Heat settings, safety features Warranty: 1 year

5. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Fan Heater:

B009P2LITG-5

The next best fan heater is the Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater. It comes with a robust Heat Output of 2000 Watts, this sleek white heater offers immediate warmth, ensuring your comfort throughout chilly winters. This room heater Operates at a Rated Voltage of 230V, it combines power with efficiency.

You can tailor your heating experience with advanced Temperature control features, including an adjustable thermostat and dual heat settings (1000W/2000W). This allows you to customize the warmth according to your comfort, providing a personalized heating experience.

It comes with triple safety features, including a customizablethermostat,automatic thermal cut-out, and a thermal fuse. These features enhance safety and contribute to your peace of mind during operation.

This Multifunctional Heater goes beyond winter, seamlessly transitioning into a personal fan for cooling during the summer months. Backed by a reliable 2-year warranty, the Bajaj Majesty RX11 offers not only warmth but also versatility and safety for year-round comfort.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Customizable thermostat, safety features Warranty: 2 years

6. Crompton Insta Comfort Heater:

B09CGLY5CX-6

The next on the list of best fan heaters is the Crompton Insta Comfort which will be perfect for you to beat the freezing winters. The heater enables users to set a preferred temperature, and the thermostat works to keep your room at this desired level. If the temperature starts to drop down, a thermostat switches the heating on to warm it up. The specially designed body keeps the heater cool and avoids burns if accidentally touched.

The heater can be placed horizontally & vertically as per individual needs. Its 40W blowers help to spread the heat in the room, quickly and evenly. The heater comes with a built-in function that prevents it from overheating, thus preventing damage to itself and its surroundings.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Heat settings, safety features Warranty: 1 year

7. Orient electric Areva fan heater:

B083973WX4-7

The next on the list of best fan heaters is the Orient electric Areva fan. The heater is made for both horizontal and vertical placement, keeping you warm and comfortable all Winter long. It comes with a 100 percent copper motor for reliable performance. It features a 2300 RPM high-speed motor and has two adjustable heat settings. The heater blower has a power output of 1000W giving a comforting warmth on mild Winter days with low heat mode.

The room heater for the home is equipped with a thermostat for temperature control, two thermal cutouts for preventing burnout of heating elements, FR-grade plastic for safety against fire and an overload protector for safety against overheating. The room heater comes protected against manufacturing defects with a one-year replacement warranty, thereby giving you the ultimate peace of mind.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: thermostat, safety features Warranty: 1 year

8. Amazon Brand - Solimo:

B07VX71FZP-8

The last on the list is the Amazon brand Solimo heater which is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used vertically or horizontally. It is a 2 KW heater which will consume 2 units per hour when operated on a high heat setting. It has an air throw range of 10 feet which is ideal for small to medium sized rooms. It offers three settings: Cool, Warm or Hot wind which can be selected through the Adjustable Thermostat. It offers a 2000 W power consumption and 220V to 240V power input.

Solimo Room Heater is equipped to be safe from overheating, designed to automatically switch the motor off if it reaches temperatures of 130° C. Also present is a safety fuse which goes off when the heater reaches temperatures of 126° C. It provides effective heating with its copper winded motor which gives 2400 rotations per minute.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Heat settings, Adjustable Thermostat Warranty: 1 year

Did you come across any product which may suit your requirements? You can explore these heaters on Amazon and they are also available at great discounted prices so you can make a reasonable and affordable purchase to fight the spine chilling winter. Additionally, you look for more options from various other brands such as Bajaj, Havells, Morphy Richards, and more to find your best-suited room heater.

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Majesty RX7 Fan Heater 2000 Watts power Three heat settings Thermal shut off Crompton Insta Comfort Heater Adjustable thermostat Overheat protection 40W blowers Orpat OEH-1220 2000 2000 watts power Overheat protection Two heat settings Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater Heat settings



safety features 2000 Watts power Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater 2000 watts power Automatic Thermal shut off Two heat settings Bajaj Majesty RX11 Fan Heater Adjustable thermostat Automatic Thermal shut off Cooling during the summer Orient electric Areva fan heater 2300 RPM motor Overheat protection Overload protector Amazon Brand - Solimo Three heat settings Safety features 2000 watts power

