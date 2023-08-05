Home Home Appliances News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 5 water purifiers with splendid discounts

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 16:33 IST
Amazon Independence Day sale: Hygiene is one of the most important habits to have for a healthy lifestyle. And when it comes to water, you should never take risks. The impurity of water is the reason for many diseases and if you don't want to compromise with your health then you must bring a well featured water purifier home. Here we list a few of the top water purifier brands which are available with a huge discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale which is running from 4th of August to 8th of August. So, hurry up before you lose the opportunity.

1. Aquaguard Ritz:

B09YXKRP17-1

The 1. Aquaguard Ritz comes with a storage tank made of high grade 304 Stainless Steel used in making surgical instruments. This purifier can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. It has a 5.5 Liters storage tank with 8 stages of purification which ensure you get clean and healthy water. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get a 40% initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs.16199 from Rs. 27000.

2. Aquaguard Aura:

B096NTB9XT-2

The second one in the list is Aquaguard Aura water purifier from Eureka Forbes. It features a 8-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and taste adjustment which ensure you get healthy water. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) in it provides sweet tasting water by adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water. This purifier can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. You can buy it for just Rs. 13999 instead of Rs. 24500 during the Amazon Independence day sale with 43% initial discount.

3. Aquaguard Marvel NXT:

B09NKS8Q2V-3

The Aqua guard Marvel NXT features a 6.2 Liters storage tank with 7 stages of purification to provide you safe pure and hygienic water. This purifier can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM and is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water). Inside the box you get Plumbing kit, accessories, product, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter. All this can be yours in just Rs. 11999 instead of Rs. 22000 during the Amazon Great Freedom day sale - a 45% initial discount.

4. Livpure Zinger Copper NXT:

B08KTLFX19-4

The Livpure Zinger Copper NXT comes with RO, UV, UF, and mineralizer technologies, it ensures comprehensive purification, making it suitable for municipal, tanker, and borewell water sources. It has 6 Stages of purification that ensure safe and pure drinking water free of harmful bacteria, virus and particles. You can buy it during the Amazon Freedom sale 2023 for just Rs. 16590 instead of Rs. 18990 with 13% initial discount.

5. Livpure Bolt+.

B09JM2SGSX-5

The Livpure Bolt+ Star water purifier is one of those water purifiers which ensure you get healthy and clean water. With RO, In Tank UV, UF, Mineralizer, Copper, and Smart TDS Adjuster, it ensures thorough water treatment for municipal, tanker, and borewell sources. The 80% water savings feature promotes eco-consciousness. The 7L tank provides sufficient storage, and the taste enhancer enhances the water quality. You can buy it during the Amazon sale for just Rs. 12900 instead of Rs. 16490 with 22% initial discount.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 16:32 IST
