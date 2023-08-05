Amazon Independence day sale: Looking for vacuum cleaners at big discounts? Check these offers

Cleanliness is next to godliness. This is not just a phrase but a philosophy of life that tells us about the value of hygiene. However, in today's fast-paced life, cleaning your house the old-school way can get very time-consuming and discomforting. If you want to get the innovative experience of cleaning then you should consider buying a vacuum cleaner. Most people consider vacuum cleaners as an expensive home appliance but currently on Amazon you can buy them at attractive discounts. Amazon is hosting its Freedom Festival sale, which started on the 4th of August and will end on 8th of August. Hence it can be a great chance for you to nab the perfect vacuum cleaner. Let us take a look

1. Karcher RCV 3, 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

The smart Karcher RCV 3 comes with precise LiDAR navigation and a convenient app. It cleans the low-pile carpets, and hard surfaces fully autonomously and systematically. The RCV 3 can charge itself regularly and, after the work is done, it always returns to the charging station. Amazon is currently offering a 51 percent initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 54800.

2. Ecovacs DEEBOT 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Ecovacs offers 2-in-1 Robots. You can do both vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. This vacuum cleaner can be controlled by voice. You can clean hard floor, carpet and wood with it. It can cover over 2000 sq. ft in one charge, making it suitable for larger spaces. The vacuum cleaner usually retails for a price of Rs. 44900 but during the Amazon sale, you can purchase it for just 24900, enjoying a 45 percent discount in the process.

3. Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro:

The Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro comes with a 5200mAh battery due to which it works for 4.5 hours without getting discharged. It features 2-in-1 Sweeping and Mopping functions. It comes with smart app control and voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant). The Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum comes with Next gen LDS laser navigation system (intelligent mapping and route planning), automatic recharge, and resume functionality. It has a smart water tank, virtual wall, and 19 high-precision sensors. On Amazon, you can currently buy it for just Rs. 26999 instead of Rs. 39999 due to 33 percent initial discount.

4. Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner offers a sublime cleaning performance. It comes with 400W powerful brushless DC motor that produces up to 25 kPa suction power. The Vacuum also features a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery and 3 adjustable suction modes (low/medium/high). It is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner that can be converted from a simple hand-held to a stick vacuum cleaner for easy use on a wide range of cleaning purposes. Amazon is offering a 53 percent initial discount on this vacuum cleaner reducing its price to Rs. 13999 from Rs. 29990.

5. Agaro Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes with its 2-in-1 design, it can be easily converted from a handheld to a stick vacuum for effective cleaning. It has a 110W high-efficiency copper motor with a cyclonic suction system providing up to 7kPa suction power. It features high or low-adjustable suction options to cater to various types of surfaces for example hard surfaces, carpets, beds, laptop keyboards, car seats, curtains, etc. On Amazon, you can buy it for just Rs. 5999 instead of Rs. 14990 with a 60 percent initial discount available on it.