Amazon Prime Day offers: Whopping 60% off on kitchen essentials

Amazon Prime Day offers are here! Enjoy massive discounts on top brands and popular items, including up to 60% off Home and Kitchen Appliances. Limited-time offer, don't miss out!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 13:39 IST
Amazon Prime Day
View all Images
Grab these hand-picked limited-time Amazon Prime Day offers now! (Amazon)

Get ready for the biggest online shopping event of the year: Amazon Prime Day sale 2023! Prime members are in for a treat with huge discounts on top brands and popular items. From gadgets to clothing, books, movies, and household products, everything will be on sale. Don't miss out on early prices and exclusive Lightning deals throughout the week. If you have been waiting for prices to drop, now's your chance! Get up to 60 percent off on Home and Kitchen Appliances. Grab these hand-picked limited-time Amazon Prime Day offers now!

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop is now 53% off on Amazon Prime Day!

The popular induction cooktop is now available for just Rs. 1489. This is a great opportunity to save on a high-quality induction cooktop that is perfect for any kitchen. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop features 10 power levels, a timer, and a keep warm function. It is also easy to clean and safe to use. Don't miss out on this great deal!

B01GFTEV5Y-1

2. Philips Viva Collection 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop is currently on sale for 20% off on Amazon Prime Day. This is a great opportunity to save on this powerful and versatile cooktop. The cooktop features 10 different cooking zones, so you can cook multiple dishes at once. It also has a built-in timer and keep-warm function, so you can cook your food to perfection. Don't miss out on this great deal!

B00EDJJ7FS-2

3. Prestige Induction Cooktop 1200W - Iris Eco

The Prestige Induction Cooktop 1200W - Iris Eco is currently on sale for Rs. 1499 on Amazon India, a massive 50 percent discount off its original price of Rs. 2995.

The Prestige Iris Eco features a sleek black design and a 1200W power output, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes quickly and easily. It also has a number of safety features, including a child lock and a thermal fuse, to help prevent accidents.

If you're looking for a new induction cooktop, the Prestige Iris Eco is a great option. It's currently on sale for a limited time at this huge discount.

B0C4DMRHYG-3

4. Pigeon Basic Induction Cooktop

The Pigeon Basic Induction Cooktop is now on sale for 61% off on Amazon Prime Day. This means you can get your hands on this powerful and efficient cooktop for just Rs. 1169.

The Pigeon Basic Induction Cooktop is perfect for anyone who wants a quick and easy way to cook their meals. It features a 1200-watt power output, which means it can heat up quickly and evenly. It also has a soft-touch button control panel and a 7-segment LED display, so you can easily adjust the settings to your liking.

B09Z2747HN-4

5. Bajaj Magnifique 2000W Induction Cooktop on Amazon Prime Day

The Bajaj Magnifique 2000W Induction Cooktop is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with a 44 percent discount off the regular price. This means you can get this powerful and versatile cooktop for just Rs. 2632.

The Bajaj Magnifique features insect protection, pan sensor technology, and 7 auto cook Indian menus. It also has a sleek black and gold design that will look great in any kitchen.

B087GJXDGZ-5

These and many more are available on Amazon at a huge discount, so take the benefits of this great opportunity and save money on a high-quality induction cooktop. Don't miss out on this amazing deal. Happy shopping!

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 13:38 IST
