Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023! Samsung fridge to Panasonic AC, top 5 appliances for your home

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started today and here are some extraordinary deals you can grab with hefty discounts on some of the most desirable home appliances, from Samsung fridge to Panasonic AC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 12:25 IST
Here are top 5 Home appliances with hug available during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.
Here are top 5 Home appliances with hug available during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started today and will continue till 16th of July 2023 and it is meant for the Prime Members only. If you are still not a Prime member, don't wait for long, get it soon so you can enjoy these deals with tremendous discounts. Here we bring you the top 5 deals on some quite desirable home appliances.

1. Samsung 322 L Fridge: First one in the list is Samsung 322 L Fridge, This deal helps you to get a Samsung Fridge for just Rs.35490. According to Amazon Price listing, this Samsung product is worth Rs. 52990. So, if you hurry to grab this deal you can save up to 17500 with just initial discounts. The deal doesn't end here as you can save more with an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 1310 off.

2. LG 7 Kg front-load washing machine: Second one on the list is LG 7 Kg washing machine which is available at a huge discount in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get it for just Rs.29490 instead of Rs.46990. While you can further reduce the price of the washing machine with the bank offers available.

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton Smart Split AC: Another item in the list is Panasonic 1.5 Ton Smart Split AC. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale you can get this 1.5 Ton smart Split AC for just Rs.44490 whereas its original price according to Amazon is Rs.63400. You also get an exchange offer up to Rs.3210 on Amazon depending on the resale value of the exchanged item.

4. Philips PowerPro vacuum cleaner: Fourth on the list is a Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 vacuum cleaner available for just Rs.8399 instead of Rs.11995 under the Prime Day Sale.

5. Panasonic 20L microwave oven: Last but not the least in the list is Panasonic 20L microwave oven. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can get it for just Rs.5790 instead of Rs.7490. You can further reduce the price of the product by taking advantage of several bank offers available on Amazon. Notably, you can access many other interesting Amazon Prime Day sale deals too.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 12:25 IST
