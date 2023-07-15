Amazon Prime Day sale deals: From INALSA to Eureka, get up to 69% off on vacuum cleaners

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is live now and it is offering incredible discounts and irresistible offers across a wide range of products. Whether you're looking for the latest smartphones, home appliances, gadgets, or TVs, this is the perfect time to indulge in some shopping. Especially if you're in the market for a vacuum cleaner, Amazon is the destination to visit right now. With an impressive selection of top brands, the Amazon Prime Day Sale presents numerous choices that will meet your requirements. Don't wait too long to decide though, as the sale will conclude tomorrow. To help you find the best deal, we've curated a list of top vacuum cleaner deals with more than a 50 percent discount. Take advantage of this opportunity and explore the best Amazon Prime Day offers on vacuum cleaners from renowned brands like INALSA, Eureka, and Thisworx. Check out these Amazon Prime Day sale deals below:

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Handheld

There is a straight 50% discount on this Vaccum cleaner. Its original price is Rs.3295, but you can get it only for Rs.1649.

It has an 800W High Motor. It features Dura Clean with HEPA Filtration and Strong Powerful 16KPA Suction. It has a Lightweight, Compact & Durable Body. You also get multiple accessories with it. It is available in two colors i.e, grey and black.

AGARO supreme cordless Stick

It is a 2-in-1 Vaccum cleaner i.e., Handheld & Stick. It consists of 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, and 3 Adjustable Suction Modes. It can be converted from a simple hand-held to a stick vacuum cleaner for easy use on a wide range of cleaning purposes. Amazon is offering a 53% discount on this product. Its listed price is Rs. 29990 and you can buy it for just Rs.13999, which makes it a great deal.

Eureka Forbes Atom

It is a compact & Lightweight designed vacuum cleaner that is easy to move around with when in use while occupying very little storage space. It comes with Cyclonic Technology which ensures that suction doesn't drop even when the dustbag is full, resulting in uninterrupted cleaning. It is available on Amazon with an offer of 69%. The original price of this product is Rs.4500 but you can get it for only Rs.1399 after the discount.

ThisWorx for Car Vacuum Cleaner

It is a 12V Handheld Portable Car Vacuum cleaner for Deep Cleaning. It consists of 106W Vacuum Motor & 4200PA Powerful Suction with 16 Ft Cord. It also has HEPA-Filter & Bag for Travel-Car Accessories. You can get a 62% discount on this vacuum clear which brings it down to the price of Rs.1799.

INALSA Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It has 16KPA Strong Suction & HEPA Filtration. It also has a 0.8L dust tank. You can buy it for Rs.2089 with a 54% discount.