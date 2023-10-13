Amazon Sale 2023: Best deals on ACs - From Carrier to Voltas, check details

The Amazon sale 2023 started on October 8, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. This sale includes deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, electronics, gaming consoles, and more. Additionally, Amazon is giving an additional discount of up to 10 percent off on select items when using SBI credit and debit cards. If you are looking to beat the heat, you're in luck. The Amazon Great Indian Festival features discounts on energy-efficient ACs from well-known brands like LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Godrej, and others. You can choose from various AC capacities based on your needs.

Here are some top AC deals during the Amazon sale:

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton AC is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It has a 4-in-1 convertible mode to adjust the cooling as needed. With a 100% copper condenser coil and Aqua clear protection, it prevents rust and corrosion, making it low maintenance. The Insta Cool Mode provides faster cooling, and the HD Filter improves air quality by removing tiny dust particles. During the Amazon sale, it's available for Rs. 38,870, down from Rs. 59,990.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC

This Panasonic AC is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 7-in-1 Convertible Mode with AI Mode to smartly adjust cooling based on room temperature. The copper condenser coil offers efficient cooling and low maintenance. It's also durable with Anti Corrosion Shield Blu Technology. You can get it for Rs. 42,990, down from Rs. 63,400, during the Amazon sale.

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Perfect for small rooms and offices, this 1 Ton Split AC from Lloyd has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on the room temperature. It offers 5 cooling modes and Golden Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability. Even at high temperatures of 52°C, it keeps you cool. During the Amazon sale, it's priced at Rs. 28,990, down from Rs. 49,990.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG AC comes with a 6-in-1 convertible mode to adapt cooling to the heat load. It features 4-way swing action for better airflow and uniform cooling. Being a 5-star air conditioner, it consumes less power and is equipped with Copper With Ocean Black Protection to prevent rust and corrosion, ensuring durability and uninterrupted cooling. You can grab it for Rs. 43,490, down from Rs. 75,990, during the Amazon sale.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

This Voltas Split AC is perfect for home use. It has a copper condenser coil for efficient cooling and low maintenance. It also comes with features like Anti-dust, Antimicrobial protection, Anti-corrosive coating, LED display, and more. During the Amazon sale, it's available for Rs. 30,500, down from Rs. 64,990.

Whether you need a small AC for your room or a larger one for your living space, you can find a great deal during the sale. Don't miss out on the opportunity to stay cool and comfortable while saving money.