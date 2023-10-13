Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Best deals on ACs - From Carrier to Voltas, check details

Amazon Sale 2023: Best deals on ACs - From Carrier to Voltas, check details

Stay cool and save big at the Amazon Sale 2023 with incredible deals on top ACs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 16:21 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Stay cool with Amazon's hot deals on air conditioners during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. (Pexels)

The Amazon sale 2023 started on October 8, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. This sale includes deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, electronics, gaming consoles, and more. Additionally, Amazon is giving an additional discount of up to 10 percent off on select items when using SBI credit and debit cards. If you are looking to beat the heat, you're in luck. The Amazon Great Indian Festival features discounts on energy-efficient ACs from well-known brands like LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Godrej, and others. You can choose from various AC capacities based on your needs.

Here are some top AC deals during the Amazon sale:

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton AC is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It has a 4-in-1 convertible mode to adjust the cooling as needed. With a 100% copper condenser coil and Aqua clear protection, it prevents rust and corrosion, making it low maintenance. The Insta Cool Mode provides faster cooling, and the HD Filter improves air quality by removing tiny dust particles. During the Amazon sale, it's available for Rs. 38,870, down from Rs. 59,990.

B0BR5812CL-1

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC

This Panasonic AC is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 7-in-1 Convertible Mode with AI Mode to smartly adjust cooling based on room temperature. The copper condenser coil offers efficient cooling and low maintenance. It's also durable with Anti Corrosion Shield Blu Technology. You can get it for Rs. 42,990, down from Rs. 63,400, during the Amazon sale.

B0BRJ1973T-2

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Perfect for small rooms and offices, this 1 Ton Split AC from Lloyd has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on the room temperature. It offers 5 cooling modes and Golden Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability. Even at high temperatures of 52°C, it keeps you cool. During the Amazon sale, it's priced at Rs. 28,990, down from Rs. 49,990.

B0BRKX6FD5-3

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG AC comes with a 6-in-1 convertible mode to adapt cooling to the heat load. It features 4-way swing action for better airflow and uniform cooling. Being a 5-star air conditioner, it consumes less power and is equipped with Copper With Ocean Black Protection to prevent rust and corrosion, ensuring durability and uninterrupted cooling. You can grab it for Rs. 43,490, down from Rs. 75,990, during the Amazon sale.

B0BQ3MXML8-4

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

This Voltas Split AC is perfect for home use. It has a copper condenser coil for efficient cooling and low maintenance. It also comes with features like Anti-dust, Antimicrobial protection, Anti-corrosive coating, LED display, and more. During the Amazon sale, it's available for Rs. 30,500, down from Rs. 64,990.

B0BQR4SXXH-5

Whether you need a small AC for your room or a larger one for your living space, you can find a great deal during the sale. Don't miss out on the opportunity to stay cool and comfortable while saving money.

