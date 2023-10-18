Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Big discounts on Top Mini Fridge - Haier, LG, Kelvinator and more

Amazon Sale 2023: Big discounts on Top Mini Fridge - Haier, LG, Kelvinator and more

If you’re looking for a place to keep your beverages chilled and vegetables fresh, you need to check out these top 5 Mini Fridge deals during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 20:39 IST
Top 5 Mini Fridge
These are the top 5 Mini Fridge deals during the Amazon Sale 2023. Know all about them. (Pexels)
These are the top 5 Mini Fridge deals during the Amazon Sale 2023. Know all about them. (Pexels)

Mini fridges are becoming an increasingly popular appliance for homes and offices alike, especially if you have limited space or your requirement is not big enough. Depending on your need, you can go for one that can primarily keep your beverages cold, keep vegetables fresh, or just to keep your ice cream nice and cold. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one to fit your needs. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 5 mini fridge deals during the Amazon sale 2023, based on factors such as size, features, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design or a budget-friendly option, there's sure to be a mini fridge on this list that will meet your needs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The list includes Haier mini refrigerator, AmazonBasics mini refrigerator, LG mini refrigerator, Kelvinator refrigerator and Hisense mini refrigerator.

Haier mini refrigerator

The Haier mini refrigerator is a 42L mini bar single-door mini refrigerator that features quick ice-cooling technology. The fridge has a dimension of 47.5 x 44.5 x 51 centimeters which should be enough for one person's needs. It also gets a low-vibration compressor and a stabilization-free operation which will handle power fluctuations. The company claims that the non-CFC refrigerator is both eco-friendly and energy-saving. The mini fridge usually retails for Rs. 13490 but during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it is available for Rs. 9990.

B0CFVLVD63-1

Godrej Minibar refrigerator

The LG mini fridge is a 45L single-door refrigerator with a metallic body and offers optimum cooling to store small items like water bottles, small juice bottles, cans, fruits, and vegetables. Tempered Glass Shelves with high load-bearing capacity. It also comes with a reciprocating compressor and adjustable shelves for customized usage. It comes with adjustable temperature options and a thermostat with 3 modes to set temperature as per the need. Additionally, it also has a separate excess Cool Zone. Its dimensions are 46.8 x 44.5 x 50 cm. It is usually available for Rs. 9990, but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be bought for Rs. 8990.

B0C8NQGK6L-2

Kelvinator Refrigerator

The Kelvinator 45 L 2-star single-door refrigerator comes with ample storage. It has a dimension of 46.5 x 52 x 52 cm. The fridge gets an in-built LED light to help users easily find what they are looking for. The Kelvinator refrigerator normally retails for Rs. 12490 but during the sale, it is priced at Rs. 9298.

B0C9MX3MXY-3

Hisense mini refrigerator

The Hisense 45L 4-Star direct cool single-door mini refrigerator features a dimension of 47 x 47 x 50 cm. It has adjustable legs, a chiller zone, and a reversible door. The Chiller Zone provides you with perfectly chilled items, even in a small fridge. It is fitted with a bottle bin that accommodates 2-litre bottles and a wire shelf to easily organize items It also features an adjustable thermostat to customize the temperature.

B0B3LVY827-4

The Hisense fridge can be purchased for Rs. 7990 during the Amazon sale.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 20:39 IST
