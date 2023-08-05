Amazon Sale 2023: Exciting deals on premium air fryers; Check details

Are you a foodie but still care about your fitness and are conscious about the calories you consume? Do not worry. There are various kitchen equipment that not only add taste to your food but also make it healthier. One of them is the air fryer. It uses a fan to spread the heat around the food quickly, which results in things getting crispy, without needing to drench them in oil. So, you get your delicious french fries, but without the extra calories that come from deep-frying. But most people believe it to be expensive. If you are one of them, then you must check these Amazon deals on Air fryers under the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale which brings down the price of this kitchen appliance significantly.

1. Inalsa Air Fryer Oven:

B0B9YGBCJG-1

The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven comes with 23L of capacity which gives you the advantage of cooking for a large family at once. It comes equipped with a large glass viewing window and an inner illuminated cooking chamber. This air fryer oven comes with built-in overheat protection and auto shut-off on door opening. Amazon is offering a 58 percent initial discount making the price of the air Fryer fall to Rs. 10495 from Rs. 24995.

2. Agaro Regal Air Fryer:

B0BBGM79DS-2

The Agaro Regal Air Fryer comes with 23L large capacity perfect for your large family. The air fryer features 7 cook settings namely bake, air fry, broil, toast, warm, and Rotisserie. It comes with an automatic shut-off and overheat protection feature. This means if the temperature is too high, the power will be automatically cut off, giving you security protection. It has variable timer settings up to 60 minutes. Amazon is offering a 55 percent initial discount which reduces its price to Rs. 10449 from Rs. 22995.

3.Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr:

B094NJPL81-3

Inalsa's Air Fryer Oven comes with a 12-liter capacity and 1500W power. The air fryer oven offers 10 preset menus with precise time settings and temperature control to cook or reheat the food quickly. It can function as a deep fryer, oven, frying pan, toaster, sandwich maker, defroster, and microwave oven. On Amazon, you get a 58 percent initial discount on it making its price go down to Rs. 9235 from Rs. 21995.

4. Agaro Regency Air Fryer:

B09T73T1PC-4

The Agaro Regency Air Fryer comes with 12L large capacity and 1800W power. It offers a tilt LED digital touchscreen for easy operation and a 9 presets menu for versatile cooking options like baking, roasting, and toasting. Amazon offers a 59 percent initial discount on it which reduces the price of the air fryer to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 19995.

5. Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer:

B0BSNRWS54-5

The Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer is one of the desirable items which is wanted by everyone. The Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer comes with smart functionality that allows remote control through the NutriU app and voice commands with Alexa. The Digital touch panel consists of 7 preset cooking functions and a Keep Warm Function. Amazon is offering a 37 percent initial discount on it making it available for just Rs. 9999 instead of 15995.