Amazon Sale 2023: Exciting deals on premium air fryers; Check details

Amazon Freedom Festival sale is here and through it, you can buy air fryers at big discounts and save a lot.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 15:25 IST
Sale! 4 best air fryers under 5000 on Amazon; From Pigeon to Kent, check them out now
The first one on the list is Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, this air fryer has a 4.2 litre capacity. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around a food item to create the same crispiness as traditional fried foods. On Amazon it is available at the discounted price of Rs. 3399 instead of Rs.7995.
1/4 The first one on the list is Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, this air fryer has a 4.2 litre capacity. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around a food item to create the same crispiness as traditional fried foods. On Amazon it is available at the discounted price of Rs. 3399 instead of Rs.7995. (Amazon)
image caption
2/4 KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer is next on the list. It comes with easy-to-use temperature control knob to adjust temperature from 0˚ to 200 ̊. It has a large capacity of 4L. The air fryer is available at the discounted rate of Rs. 3999 instead of its original price of Rs.8000.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/4 Third one in the list is Prestige PAF 4.0 Electric Air Fryer. It features Temperature and Timer Control, Specially Designed Basket, Filter and Safety Button. You can purchase it from Amazon for Rs. 4199 while its original price is Rs.6800. (Amazon)
image caption
4/4 Next one in the list is Faber 3L 1300W Air Fryer. It comes with features like Temperature Control, 0/60 min timer automatically shut off for precise cooking and Manual Control. You can have it for just Rs. 4460 on Amazon whereas its original retail price is Rs.9990. (Amazon)
All you need to know about the Amazon sale deals on premium air fryers.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Amazon sale deals on premium air fryers. (Amazon)

Are you a foodie but still care about your fitness and are conscious about the calories you consume? Do not worry. There are various kitchen equipment that not only add taste to your food but also make it healthier. One of them is the air fryer. It uses a fan to spread the heat around the food quickly, which results in things getting crispy, without needing to drench them in oil. So, you get your delicious french fries, but without the extra calories that come from deep-frying. But most people believe it to be expensive. If you are one of them, then you must check these Amazon deals on Air fryers under the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale which brings down the price of this kitchen appliance significantly.

1. Inalsa Air Fryer Oven:

B0B9YGBCJG-1

The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven comes with 23L of capacity which gives you the advantage of cooking for a large family at once. It comes equipped with a large glass viewing window and an inner illuminated cooking chamber. This air fryer oven comes with built-in overheat protection and auto shut-off on door opening. Amazon is offering a 58 percent initial discount making the price of the air Fryer fall to Rs. 10495 from Rs. 24995.

2. Agaro Regal Air Fryer:

B0BBGM79DS-2

The Agaro Regal Air Fryer comes with 23L large capacity perfect for your large family. The air fryer features 7 cook settings namely bake, air fry, broil, toast, warm, and Rotisserie. It comes with an automatic shut-off and overheat protection feature. This means if the temperature is too high, the power will be automatically cut off, giving you security protection. It has variable timer settings up to 60 minutes. Amazon is offering a 55 percent initial discount which reduces its price to Rs. 10449 from Rs. 22995.

3.Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr:

B094NJPL81-3

Inalsa's Air Fryer Oven comes with a 12-liter capacity and 1500W power. The air fryer oven offers 10 preset menus with precise time settings and temperature control to cook or reheat the food quickly. It can function as a deep fryer, oven, frying pan, toaster, sandwich maker, defroster, and microwave oven. On Amazon, you get a 58 percent initial discount on it making its price go down to Rs. 9235 from Rs. 21995.

4. Agaro Regency Air Fryer:

B09T73T1PC-4

The Agaro Regency Air Fryer comes with 12L large capacity and 1800W power. It offers a tilt LED digital touchscreen for easy operation and a 9 presets menu for versatile cooking options like baking, roasting, and toasting. Amazon offers a 59 percent initial discount on it which reduces the price of the air fryer to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 19995.

5. Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer:

B0BSNRWS54-5

The Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer is one of the desirable items which is wanted by everyone. The Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer comes with smart functionality that allows remote control through the NutriU app and voice commands with Alexa. The Digital touch panel consists of 7 preset cooking functions and a Keep Warm Function. Amazon is offering a 37 percent initial discount on it making it available for just Rs. 9999 instead of 15995.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 15:25 IST
