Amazon Sale 2023: From boAt to Sony, grab these Bluetooth speakers with huge discounts

From boAt, Sony to JBL, get exciting discounts on Bluetooth speakers during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 18:36 IST
Amazon is offering huge discounts on Bluetooth speakers, check other offers too. (Amazon)

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Festival Sale is currently in full swing, and it's the perfect time for tech enthusiasts to grab fantastic deals on electronics. Among the standout offers is this one where generous discounts are being offered on Bluetooth speakers. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker to enjoy music on the go or a high-quality sound system for your home, this sale has something for everyone. We have made you a list of 5 Bluetooth speakers available at huge discounts on Amazon. Check out the deals below:

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker offers 10W RMS stereo sound and comes with IPX7 water resistance, making it perfect for outdoor use. With a 57 percent discount, it's available at just Rs.1499 on Amazon, down from its original price of Rs.3490. Additionally, if you have an SBI credit card, you can get an extra 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs.1250, on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Go 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact yet powerful option. It boasts JBL Signature Sound and is IPX7 waterproof. You can grab it at a 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.1598 during the Amazon sale. The original price of this speaker is Rs.2999. For SBI debit cardholders, there's a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 750, on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Sony Srs-Xb13

Sony's Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker is another noteworthy choice. With a 40 perecent discount, it's available for Rs.2988 during the Amazon sale. The original price of this Bluetooth speaker is of Rs.4990. The speaker offers 16 hours of battery life, IP67 waterproofing, and excellent sound quality. If you have an SBI credit card, you can enjoy an additional flat Rs.1000 instant discount on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.3000.

Muzen Wild Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Muzen Wild Mini Bluetooth Speaker comes with a remarkable 64 percent discount, priced at Rs.5499 on Amazon. The original price of this speaker is Rs.15199. This speaker features IPX5 waterproofing and has a unique party boost function. SBI credit cardholders can also avail a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs.1250, on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Tribit StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker stands out with its 40W output and high-fidelity 360° sound. It's IP67 waterproof and offers a 41 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs.8199 during the Amazon sale from Rs.13999. SBI credit cardholders can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs.1500, on EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

These deals offer an excellent opportunity to get your hands on high-quality Bluetooth speakers at significantly reduced prices, so grab the best deal that suits your requirements now!

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 18:05 IST
