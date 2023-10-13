Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon Sale 2023: From Samsung to Whirpool, just check these offers on refrigerators

Amazon Sale 2023: From Samsung to Whirpool, just check these offers on refrigerators

Buy refrigerators from Samsung to Whirpool with huge discounts during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 22:55 IST
Amazon Sale 2023
Get huge discounts on refrigerators during the Amazon sale. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The festive season is in full swing, and the Amazon Sale 2021 is keeping the celebration alive with its ongoing discounts spanning various categories. Today marks the 6th day of this grand Amazon sale, and it's showering customers with remarkable deals in the electronics department. From smartphones and smartwatches to refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more, there's something for everyone. If you are in the market to buy a feature-filled refrigerator that fits your budget, then you are at the right place. We have made you a list of refrigerators with huge discounts. Take a look at them and choose according to your needs and budget:

Samsung 322-litre 3-Star Refrigerator

Samsung offers a 322-litre 3-Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter refrigerator with a display. You can now grab this at a discounted price of Rs.36990, down from its original price of Rs.56990. Moreover, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. If you're looking to exchange your old refrigerator, you can get up to Rs.2990 off during the Amazon sale.

B0C2TYGQFV-1

Haier 325-litre 3-Star Refrigerator

Haier presents a 325-litre 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator with their 2023 model, in Dazzle Steel finish. This refrigerator is available at Rs.34990, reduced from its original price of Rs.50990, representing a remarkable discount of 31 percent during the Amazon sale. It also offers exchange benefits of up to Rs.2990.

B0BTHLGYHZ-2

LG 343-litre 3-Star Refrigerator

LG introduces a 343-litre 3-Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator in Dazzle Steel with their 2023 model. You can now own this refrigerator for Rs.36990, marked down from its original price of Rs.50799, representing a significant discount of 27 percent. This does not end here! If you choose to exchange your old refrigerator, you can save up to Rs.6490 during the Amazon sale.

B0C8NW342B-3

Godrej 564-litre refrigerator

B09P5BHVYH-4

Godrej presents a spacious 564- litre Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator in Platinum Steel. With advanced controls, it's now available at a discounted price of Rs.54990, a significant reduction from its original price of Rs.90000. This represents a significant discount of 39 percent. Additionally, there is an extra Rs.1500 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions for purchases above Rs.50000.

Whirlpool 184-litre 2-Star Refrigerator

Whirlpool offers an 184-litre 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, in the stunning Sapphire Blue color, part of their 2023 model range. It is priced at Rs.11940, down from its original price of Rs.15400, representing a significant discount of 22 percent during the Amazon sale. Additionally, it also provides a 10 instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Moreover, you can get up to Rs.3010 off when you exchange your old refrigerator.

B0BSRVL2VV-5

These bumper discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade your tech and home appliances while saving big. Don't miss out on this opportunity to snag fantastic deals on Amazon, as the festival season unfolds.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 22:55 IST
