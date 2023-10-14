Amazon Sale 2023: Get amazing deals on Vacuum cleaners this festive season

Amazon Sale 2023:The Amazon Great Indian Festival is still buzzing with enthusiasm as it carries raining discounts in various categories. Today marks the 6th day of this remarkable sale that brings fantastic deals in the electronics space. Whether you're in the market for smartphones, smartwatches, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more, there are options for everyone. If you were planning to buy a vacuum cleaner then, this is the right time. Since this is the festive season, you will need a helping hand to clean your house thoroughly and Amazon is giving a lot of discounts on them. We have listed a number of affordable vacuum cleaners at discounts. Take a look and choose according to your needs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Eureka Forbes Supervac

The Eureka Forbes Supervac is a remarkable option for those who demand both power and value. With 1600 watts of suction power and cyclonic technology, this bagless vacuum cleaner can tackle even the most stubborn debris. It comes with seven accessories, allowing you to clean every nook and cranny, and it's compact, lightweight, and easy to use. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty. This Vacuum Cleaner is available on Amazon at a great discount. You can grab it at a price of Rs. 5299 bringing it down from its original price of Rs.9999. This makes it an incredible discount of 47 percent.

Philips PowerPro

For those who prioritize precision cleaning, the Philips PowerPro is a fantastic choice. This compact and lightweight bagless vacuum cleaner boasts 1900 watts of powerful suction. The PowerCyclone 5 technology ensures consistent performance, and the MultiClean nozzle adapts to various floor types. It is available during the Amazon sale with a 29 percent discount and you can buy it for just Rs.8499, bringing down its price from Rs.11995.

AGARO Ace:

If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner that can handle both wet and dry cleaning, the AGARO Ace is a strong contender. With 1600 watts of power and a 21-liter tank capacity, it offers exceptional performance. The blower function is perfect for drying and cleaning tight spots. Its four swivel wheels make maneuvering a breeze, and it comes with a set of useful accessories. At a 43 percent discount, you can own this versatile Vacuum cleaner during the Amazon sale for just Rs.5699.

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner

The INALSA Vacuum Cleaner is a budget-friendly marvel that offers wet and dry cleaning capabilities. With a 15-liter steel tank and 1400 watts of power, it's designed for high energy efficiency and low noise. This vacuum cleaner is versatile, handling a range of tasks from dust and hair to liquid spills. It is available during the Amazon sale with a substantial 73 percent discount and you can make it yours for only Rs.3794.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is the perfect choice for those on a budget. With 1200 watts of powerful suction control, this vacuum cleaner can effectively handle everyday cleaning tasks. It comes with three free reusable dust bags, saving you money in the long run. Additionally, it features a dust bag full indicator, ensuring you always know when it's time for maintenance. At a 34 percent discount, this vacuum cleaner is available for just Rs.2976 during the Amazon sale 2023.

