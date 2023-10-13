Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 30% off on Samsung, LG, IFB washing machines

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 30% off on Samsung, LG, IFB washing machines

Are you looking for a new washing machine? Amazon sale has some incredible offers on both top-loading and front-loading washing machines, all with fully-automatic features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 14:19 IST
Washing machine
If you're in the market for a new washing machine, Amazon has fantastic deals on both top-loading and front-loading fully-automatic machines. (AP)
If you're in the market for a new washing machine, Amazon has fantastic deals on both top-loading and front-loading fully-automatic machines. (AP)

Amazon Sale 2023 is in full swing! It began on October 8th and, for Prime members, a day earlier on October 7th. This sale offers fantastic discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including electronics and gadgets. If you have an SBI credit or debit card, you can enjoy an extra 10% discount on your purchase. Moreover, you can exchange your old gadgets, appliances, or electronics for new ones to get an additional discount.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 covers a wide range of products, including mobiles, tablets, laptops, home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. If you're in the market for a new washing machine, Amazon has fantastic deals on both top-loading and front-loading fully-automatic machines.

Here are some of the top washing machines on sale:

1. Samsung 7 Kg Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine is a laundry powerhouse. It's fully automatic and comes in elegant white, perfect for households of all sizes. With a 5-star energy rating, it's energy-efficient. The Hygiene Steam technology ensures thorough and hygienic cleaning, and the Diamond Drum design is gentle on your clothes. Its regular price is Rs. 40,300, but during the Amazon sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 27,990.

2. LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine

This LG washing machine is a top choice for a 7 kg front-loading machine. It offers quicker drying with 1200 RPM spin speed and has ten different washing cycles to suit all your laundry needs. From delicate items to sportswear and baby clothes, it has you covered. The regular price is Rs. 43,990, but during the Amazon sale, it's available for just Rs. 27,990.

3. IFB 8 Kg AI Powered Front Load Washing Machine

If you want advanced laundry care, consider the IFB 8 kg front-load washing machine. It's designed for large families with an 8 kg capacity and boasts the best wash quality, energy efficiency, and water conservation. With 10 (+1) wash programs, it can handle all your laundry needs. The powerful 1200 RPM spin speed ensures your clothes dry quickly. The regular price is Rs. 48,990, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 35,990.

4. Panasonic 8 Kg Top Loading Smart Washing Machine

Looking for affordability and great wash quality? The Panasonic 8 kg top loading machine has got you covered. It's perfect for larger families and offers a smart washing experience with AI features. With features like Miraie, Wash Wizard, Active Foam System, Water Reuse, and AquaBeat Wash, your laundry experience will be top-notch. The regular price is Rs. 33,900, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 21,581.

5. Samsung 8 Kg Inverter Washing Machine

This 8 kg washing machine is perfect for small to medium-sized families. With 12 wash programs and a 1400 RPM spin speed, it gets your clothes clean and dry in no time. The stainless steel diamond drum is gentle on your clothes, and the sanitary steam ensures a deep, hygienic clean. It also comes with features like child lock, smart check, and a 5-star rating for energy efficiency. The regular price is Rs. 27,000, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 19,890.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Upgrade your washing machine at a fraction of the cost.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 14:19 IST
