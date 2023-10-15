Amazon Sale 2023: Grab up to 60% off on top water heaters from V-Guard, Orient and others

Are you ready for some amazing deals? The Amazon Sale 2023 has something for everyone. Whether you need electronics, kitchen items, fashion, beauty products, and more, you'll find fantastic discounts. If you have an SBI card, you can enjoy an extra 10% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Now, looking at the weather, and as winter approaches, a water heater becomes a must-have, and we've compiled a list of the best water heaters in India just for you.

Dont forget other benefits to be dervied during the Amazon sale including cashback, free delivery, same-day delivery and more. That way, you will not miss out on anything. Get ready for a warm and relaxing bath with these water heaters. Check out the top geyser and water heater brands in India, all with discounts of up to 60 percent during the Amazon Sale 2023. Let's dive into some of the best deals on water heaters:

1. V-Guard Victo 15-Litre Water Heater

V-Guard's water heater is a 5-in-1 multifunction device with safety features to prevent excessive pressure and it keeps your water hygienic. It's well-protected against corrosion and scaling. This 15-liter water heater comes with thick insulation for energy efficiency. Originally priced at Rs. 9,800, it's now available for just Rs. 6,599, a 33% discount.

2. Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Water Heater With Copper

Hindware is a renowned brand known for quality products. Their instant water heaters are equipped with i-Thermostat technology for precise temperature control. These geysers are wall-mountable and made with high-grade stainless steel tanks for durability. Originally priced at Rs. 4,990, it's now available for just Rs. 1,988, a massive 60% discount during the Amazon sale.

3. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

Bajaj Splendora offers a 3-liter capacity, perfect for small bathrooms with 2-3 people. It features copper heating elements for long-lasting performance. The geyser also has safety features like a shock-resistant outer body and a fire-retardant cable. Originally priced at Rs. 5,800, it's now available for just Rs. 2,499, a 57% discount during the Amazon sale.

4. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The Crompton Gracee 5-litre instant water heater is a wall-mounted geyser that provides hot water instantly. Its compact design and efficient heating technology make it a convenient addition to your bathroom. Originally priced at Rs. 7,299, it's now available for just Rs. 3,299, a 55% discount.

5. Orient Aura Rapid Pro with Free Installation| 5.9L Instant Water Heater

Meet the Orient Aura Rapid Pro, a 5.9-liter instant water heater that comes with free installation. This geyser ensures you have a constant supply of hot water, and its Italian design adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom. It also features three levels of safety. Originally priced at Rs. 7,990, it's now available for just Rs. 3,199, a 60% discount during the Amazon sale.

Don't miss your chance to upgrade your bathroom and enjoy the comfort of hot water at incredibly low prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. These deals won't last forever, so act quickly and make the most of this fantastic sale event. Grab the water heater that suits your needs and enjoy warm showers even during the coldest months.