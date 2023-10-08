Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon Sale 2023: Unveiling the best refrigerator deals, check now

Amazon Sale 2023: Unveiling the best refrigerator deals, check now

There are a huge number of exciting offers available on refrigerators including top brands like LG, Samsung and others. Discounts are going as high as up to 37% during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 08:40 IST
Icon
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
icon View all Images
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is live and you can buy various products at huge discounts. Here we list the top refrigerators that are part of the Amazon sale. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale for 2023 is finally here for everyone and not just Prime members, promising amazing discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, and even smart washing machines. If you were looking to buy a refrigerator during the festive season, this is the best time to make such a purchase. There are various exciting offers available on refrigerators, with discounts reaching up to 37% on top brands. Check out the best deals during the Amazon sale 2023:

1. Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator

Haier is renowned for its innovative appliances, and this model is no exception. With a 31 percent discount, this refrigerator is available for just Rs.34990 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. This model boasts triple inverter technology, 14-in-1 convertible mode, toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable box, 1-hour icing technology, and more. The price has dropped from a high of Rs. 50990 and this makes it an irresistible deal.

B0BTHLGYHZ-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator

Samsung is a trusted name in the world of electronics, and their refrigerators are some of the best in the world. During this sale, you can get this refrigerator for just Rs. 35990. The price has dropped from Rs.56990, which is a whopping 37 percent discount. This refrigerator features twin cooling plus, 5-in-1 convertible modes, a digital display, power freeze, power cool, and a deodorizer, making it a great addition to any home.

B0C2TYGQFV-2

3. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This is another fantastic option for those seeking a high-quality refrigerator. It has been priced at Rs.32990 during the Amazon sale, which is a massive drop from its original price of Rs.46999. The discount is a massive 30 percent. It comes with convertible functionality, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge modes, as well as multi-air flow technology to ensure even cooling throughout. The added one-year extended warranty sweetens the deal further.

B0C8NTDY55-3

4. Whirlpool 330 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

This is a triple-door refrigerator that offers ample storage space and flexibility. With a 25 percent discount, it's available for Rs. 31190 during the Amazon sale, which is down from the full price of Rs.41400. This model also features convertible functionality and multi-air flow technology, ensuring that your food stays fresh for longer. The one-year extended warranty provides peace of mind.

B078YJXPCF-4

5. Bosch MaxFlex Convert 332L Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator

Bosch is known for its premium appliances, and this model is no exception. With a 35% discount, this refrigerator is available for Rs. 37990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, down from Rs.58690. It boasts a glossy exterior, three unique temperature zones for flexible usage, the biggest crisper box with VitaFresh for long-lasting freshness, and six convertible modes, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

B0B7JGPCK4-5

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances, especially refrigerators, at unbelievable prices. With top brands like Haier, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch offering significant discounts and added warranties, the Amazon sale 2023 has something for everyone looking for home appliances. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish. Shop now and make the most of this shopping event of the year!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 08:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon