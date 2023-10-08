Amazon Sale 2023: Unveiling the best refrigerator deals, check now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale for 2023 is finally here for everyone and not just Prime members, promising amazing discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, and even smart washing machines. If you were looking to buy a refrigerator during the festive season, this is the best time to make such a purchase. There are various exciting offers available on refrigerators, with discounts reaching up to 37% on top brands. Check out the best deals during the Amazon sale 2023:

1. Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator

Haier is renowned for its innovative appliances, and this model is no exception. With a 31 percent discount, this refrigerator is available for just Rs.34990 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. This model boasts triple inverter technology, 14-in-1 convertible mode, toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable box, 1-hour icing technology, and more. The price has dropped from a high of Rs. 50990 and this makes it an irresistible deal.

2. Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator

Samsung is a trusted name in the world of electronics, and their refrigerators are some of the best in the world. During this sale, you can get this refrigerator for just Rs. 35990. The price has dropped from Rs.56990, which is a whopping 37 percent discount. This refrigerator features twin cooling plus, 5-in-1 convertible modes, a digital display, power freeze, power cool, and a deodorizer, making it a great addition to any home.

3. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This is another fantastic option for those seeking a high-quality refrigerator. It has been priced at Rs.32990 during the Amazon sale, which is a massive drop from its original price of Rs.46999. The discount is a massive 30 percent. It comes with convertible functionality, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge modes, as well as multi-air flow technology to ensure even cooling throughout. The added one-year extended warranty sweetens the deal further.

4. Whirlpool 330 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

This is a triple-door refrigerator that offers ample storage space and flexibility. With a 25 percent discount, it's available for Rs. 31190 during the Amazon sale, which is down from the full price of Rs.41400. This model also features convertible functionality and multi-air flow technology, ensuring that your food stays fresh for longer. The one-year extended warranty provides peace of mind.

5. Bosch MaxFlex Convert 332L Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator

Bosch is known for its premium appliances, and this model is no exception. With a 35% discount, this refrigerator is available for Rs. 37990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, down from Rs.58690. It boasts a glossy exterior, three unique temperature zones for flexible usage, the biggest crisper box with VitaFresh for long-lasting freshness, and six convertible modes, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances, especially refrigerators, at unbelievable prices. With top brands like Haier, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch offering significant discounts and added warranties, the Amazon sale 2023 has something for everyone looking for home appliances. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish. Shop now and make the most of this shopping event of the year!

