Apple expands smart home lineup: Upgraded TV box and lightweight smart display in development

Apple is gearing up to broaden its horizons by venturing into the realm of smart home technology, reports suggest. Among the innovations on the horizon is an upgraded Apple TV set-top-box with an integrated camera, poised to revolutionise video conferencing through FaceTime. Additionally, whispers abound of a sleek "lightweight smart display" in the works, designed to seamlessly integrate into various spaces within the home.

Apple TV Set-Top-Box Upgrade

Mark Gurman's latest insights in the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg shed light on Apple's ambitious foray into three distinct categories. With the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro, the tech juggernaut has already made strides in the mixed-reality headset domain, while speculation loomed over the now-defunct Apple Car potentially marking its debut in the electric vehicle arena. However, it's the prospect of Apple's penetration into the smart home sector that's causing the most buzz, with promises of an array of innovative appliances set to grace our living spaces in the near future.

Of particular note in Gurman's dispatch is the anticipated enhancement of the Apple TV. Reports suggest a forthcoming iteration equipped with a built-in camera, primed to facilitate video calls and even offer gesture-controlled navigation. Integration with other Apple devices, including the iPhone and Vision Pro, hints at a seamless ecosystem offering diverse functionalities.

Lightweight Smart Display in Development

Meanwhile, rumours of a "lightweight smart display" have piqued interest. Gurman envisions a device that can effortlessly transition between rooms, serving as a central hub for smart home management while being conveniently powered by strategically placed charging stations throughout the house. This dual-purpose functionality could potentially position Apple's offering as a formidable competitor to existing smart display solutions in the market.

Although whispers of these innovations have sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, Gurman is quick to caution that Apple's plans may still be subject to change. With the tech giant reportedly conducting small-scale test production for the smart display, the timeline for its potential release remains uncertain. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation, only time will tell when these innovative devices will make their much-anticipated debut on the market.