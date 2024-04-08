 Apple expands smart home lineup: Upgraded TV box and lightweight smart display in development | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances News Apple expands smart home lineup: Upgraded TV box and lightweight smart display in development

Apple expands smart home lineup: Upgraded TV box and lightweight smart display in development

Apple is poised to revolutionise smart homes with an upgraded Apple TV set-top-box featuring a built-in camera and a sleek, lightweight smart display in development.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 17:03 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple TV
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple TV
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple TV
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple TV
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple TV
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple TV
icon View all Images
Apple ventures into smart home tech with upgraded Apple TV and sleek smart display in development. (Unsplash)

Apple is gearing up to broaden its horizons by venturing into the realm of smart home technology, reports suggest. Among the innovations on the horizon is an upgraded Apple TV set-top-box with an integrated camera, poised to revolutionise video conferencing through FaceTime. Additionally, whispers abound of a sleek "lightweight smart display" in the works, designed to seamlessly integrate into various spaces within the home.

Apple TV Set-Top-Box Upgrade

Mark Gurman's latest insights in the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg shed light on Apple's ambitious foray into three distinct categories. With the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro, the tech juggernaut has already made strides in the mixed-reality headset domain, while speculation loomed over the now-defunct Apple Car potentially marking its debut in the electric vehicle arena. However, it's the prospect of Apple's penetration into the smart home sector that's causing the most buzz, with promises of an array of innovative appliances set to grace our living spaces in the near future.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more

Of particular note in Gurman's dispatch is the anticipated enhancement of the Apple TV. Reports suggest a forthcoming iteration equipped with a built-in camera, primed to facilitate video calls and even offer gesture-controlled navigation. Integration with other Apple devices, including the iPhone and Vision Pro, hints at a seamless ecosystem offering diverse functionalities.

Also read: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank

Lightweight Smart Display in Development

Meanwhile, rumours of a "lightweight smart display" have piqued interest. Gurman envisions a device that can effortlessly transition between rooms, serving as a central hub for smart home management while being conveniently powered by strategically placed charging stations throughout the house. This dual-purpose functionality could potentially position Apple's offering as a formidable competitor to existing smart display solutions in the market.

Also read: Apple to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May, advance features and price hikes expected

Although whispers of these innovations have sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, Gurman is quick to caution that Apple's plans may still be subject to change. With the tech giant reportedly conducting small-scale test production for the smart display, the timeline for its potential release remains uncertain. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation, only time will tell when these innovative devices will make their much-anticipated debut on the market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 17:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
Blinkit
Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
AI
“Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
realme
Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon

    Trending News

    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13
    Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
    Blinkit
    “Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
    AI
    Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
    realme

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets