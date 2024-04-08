 Apple to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May, advance features and price hikes expected | Tech News
Get ready for Apple's big May reveal! New iPad Pro and iPad Air models are on the horizon, promising sleek designs, enhanced displays, and potential price increases.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 10:36 IST
Apple prepares for a big iPad launch in May, with potential price increases and exciting new features. (Apple)

Apple enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the second week of May as the tech giant gears up for a significant unveiling. According to the latest insights from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by tech expert Mark Gurman, Apple is poised to introduce the newest iterations of its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup.

Advanced Display Technology Expected

This forthcoming launch promises to be a pivotal moment for Apple's tablet offerings, especially considering the prolonged absence of new iPad hardware updates spanning nearly eighteen months. Anticipation is high as industry insiders hint at innovative enhancements and fresh designs set to redefine the iPad experience.

Price Points Under Scrutiny as Launch Nears

Among the anticipated releases are revamped 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models boasting advanced OLED displays akin to those found in the iPhone lineup. These displays are expected to deliver richer contrasts and heightened brightness, elevating the visual experience for users. Moreover, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is on the horizon, offering an enticing alternative with its spacious screen real estate.

Notably, alongside these new devices, Apple plans to roll out refreshed iterations of its Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories, promising added functionality and sleek design upgrades.

However, with innovation comes a potential uptick in price points, as hinted by Gurman in today's newsletter. While precise figures remain undisclosed, consumers should brace themselves for potential increases compared to current models. For reference, the existing 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch variant commands a starting price of $1099.

Despite potential price hikes, Apple aims to cater to a broader audience with the introduction of a more affordable 12.9-inch iPad Air, offering a larger screen size without breaking the bank. Details regarding the processor configuration, whether it be the rumoured M2 or M3 chip, remain shrouded in mystery.

Excitingly, whispers from within the tech sphere suggest additional features for the new accessories, including a speculated squeeze gesture functionality for the Apple Pencil. Furthermore, the revamped Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro promises to blur the lines between tablet and laptop, featuring an aluminium base and an expanded trackpad for enhanced productivity.

While the spotlight shines on the impending iPad Pro and iPad Air releases, updates for the base model iPad and iPad mini are slated for later in the year. Gurman's insights hint at modest improvements, with the iPad Mini receiving a minor processor upgrade to keep pace with evolving user demands.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 10:36 IST
