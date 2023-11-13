Breathe fresh air with SHARP Room Air Purifiers; check out price features and more

Delhi's AQI has skyrocketed dramatically just a day after Diwali. Due to the excessive use of firecrackers, a spike of 140 percent of was recorded. This atmosphere has made it impossible for people to breathe fresh air and as a result, the number of people landing up in hospitals with breathing problems has increased. The smog in the air can have a direct impact on your lungs. The only way to get away from this is to stay at home and bring an effective air purifier. We have made a list of 5 best SHARP air purifiers. Check out the features and prices below:

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

The SHARP FP-F40E-W air purifier boasts advanced Plasmacluster Ion Technology. It operates on the principle of Dual Purification. It combines Plasmacluster with Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) for comprehensive air cleaning. The True HEPA Filter effectively captures 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles, with a standard lifespan of up to 2 years. Additionally, the Active Carbon Filter eliminates odors and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). This air purifier is priced at Rs.16500.

B01B0DT29A-1

SHARP Air Purifier FX-S120M-H

This air purifier comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It allows remote operation via a mobile app, offering real-time indicators for air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life. The purifier operates on Dual Purification, utilizing Plasmacluster Ions and Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon). Its Auto Mode adjusts fan speed based on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and three detection parameters. The Clean Ion Shower Mode intensively cleans the air for 50 minutes, following a 10-minute dust collection period. This air purifier is priced at Rs.65000.

B0CJFV2TL3-2

SHARP Professional Air Purifier with Multi-Stage Purification

This air purifier is designed for larger spaces, covering up to 680 ft2. It features Dual Purification through Plasmacluster and multiple filters (HEPA, Carbon, Pre-filter). It effectively removes impurities, including mold, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs. Noteworthy features include a unique Shower Mode for Indian conditions, an Auto-restart option, Auto and manual modes, Dust and odor sensors, and a low noise level. This air purifier is priced at Rs.30000.

B0CGBW2HHY-3

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H

This air purifier offers comprehensive air purification for spaces up to 680 ft2. With High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology. It employs Dual Purification with Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active-Carbon). This model introduces multiple modes such as Auto, Anti-Dust, Anti-Pollen, and Haze Mode, catering to diverse environmental conditions. It is equipped with sensors for PM2.5, Dust, Odour, and Light. It adapts filtration based on real-time air quality, ensuring optimal performance. This air purifier is priced at Rs.35000.

B07N8ZC557-4

SHARP Air Purifier FP-J52M-W

This air purifier offers a smart and efficient air purification solution with Wi-Fi connectivity. Utilizing Plasmacluster Ions and Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon), ensures Dual Purification for homes and offices. The mobile app interface allows remote control and real-time tracking of air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life. The Clean Ion Shower Mode enhances dust collection, and the Sleep Mode operates quietly, adjusting fan speed based on impurity levels and room brightness. This air purifier is priced at Rs.30000.

B0CCDQ7QLN-5

