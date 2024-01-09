Comprehensive guide to best water heaters on Amazon: Orient to Havells, a deep dive into 11 leading brands

Best water heaters: North India is shivering due to the coldest parts of the year causing temperatures to drop to virtually new lows every day. In such a situation, the need for hot water is constant to ensure daily hygiene levels are maintained. In case you are looking for one of the best water heaters, then we have quite a few options that should measure up to your requirements. In the realm of water heaters, various brands including Crompton, AO Smith, Havells, Bajaj and more offer a diverse range of products catering to different needs and preferences. Let's delve into the technical specifications, features, and benefits of each water heater to help you make an informed decision and bring some relief for your family from the biting cold. Products included in this article

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price Hide List

Why buy water heaters:

1. Quick heating: You don't have to wait for so long to get your bathing water heated. Water heaters can heat it quickly while alternatives will take too long and are quite unwieldy.

2. Safety: Water heaters have high safety ratings even as alternatives like heating rods are dangerous.

3. Heating control: Get the temperature perfectly aligned with your requirements.

4. Lasts longer: Water heaters tend to last longer due to their robust build.

5. Available all the time: Hot water is available virtually 24/7.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

B08GSQXLJ2-1

Crompton introduces the Arno Neo, a 5-star rated storage water heater designed for energy efficiency and rapid heating. With a wattage of 2000W and a generous capacity of 15 liters, this water heater operates under a pressure of 8 bars. Ensuring safety is a top priority, it incorporates a 3-level safety system comprising a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve.

To combat the corrosive effects of hard water, the Arno Neo is equipped with a specially designed magnesium anode. Additionally, it boasts quality components such as an ISI marked nickel-coated special element, providing resistance against scale formation.

Features Description Energy Efficiency 5-star rating ensures high energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and lowering utility bills. 3-Level Safety Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve for enhanced user safety. Anti-Rust Mechanism Specially designed magnesium anode prevents corrosion due to hard water, ensuring long-lasting durability.

2. Crompton Solarium Qube 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

B09B7VTW3M-2

Another offering from Crompton is the Solarium Qube, a 5-star rated storage water heater known for its energy efficiency and swift heating. Similar to the Arno Neo, it features a wattage of 2000W and a 10-liter capacity, operating under a pressure of 8 bars. Notable is the extensive warranty, with 7 years on the tank, 2 years on the element, and 2 years on the product.

Safety is paramount with a 3-level safety system that includes a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. The anti-rust mechanism involves a specially designed magnesium anode to counteract the effects of hard water.

Features Description Energy Efficiency 5-star rating guarantees energy efficiency, delivering quick and effective water heating with reduced power consumption. Extended Warranty Generous 7-year warranty on the tank and 2-year warranty on both the element and the product, providing peace of mind. Anti-Rust Mechanism Specially designed magnesium anode safeguards against corrosion caused by hard water, enhancing the appliance's longevity.

3. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

B078LVLW91-3

AO Smith presents the HSE-VAS-X-025, a 4-star rated storage water heater with a 25-liter capacity. Boasting a wattage of 2000W and a pressure tolerance of 8 bars, this water heater comes with a paid installation option across India at a nominal charge of INR 400.

In terms of durability, the Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank offers double corrosion resistance, while the outer body is crafted from metal. The warranty is extensive, with 7 years on the inner tank, 2+2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive. Included in the package are the water heater, user manual, and mounting screws.

Features Description Blue Diamond Tank Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank with 2X corrosion resistance ensures durability and longevity. Extended Warranty 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 2+2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive coverage. High Pressure Resistance Suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure tolerance of 8 bars, providing versatility in installation.

4. Orient Enamour Plus|25L storage water heater: |25L storage water heater:

B0C838WRF6-4

Orient's Enamour Plus is a 25-liter storage water heater that focuses on hygiene, durability, and safety. The anti-bacterial tank ensures ultra-hygienic showers, while the Titanium Enamel-coated tank extends the tank lifespan by 40%. With 27% thicker Magnesium Anode rod and Glassline coated heating element, corrosion resistance is enhanced for a longer life.

Designed for high-rise buildings, the Enamour Plus can withstand pressures up to 8 bars. The shock-proof ABS body, along with a Multifunction Valve, ensures utmost safety during usage. Its stylish design adds a touch of sophistication to your interiors.

Features Description Anti-Bacterial Tank Ultra-hygienic showers ensured by an anti-bacterial tank, prioritizing your health and well-being. Titanium Enamel-Coated Tank 40% longer tank lifespan due to a Titanium Enamel-coated tank, providing a long-lasting performance. High Pressure Compatibility Suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure compatibility up to 8 bars, ensuring versatility in installation.

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater:

B078J6CW46-5

Havells presents the Instanio, a 3-liter instant water heater designed for efficiency and safety. With a wattage of 3000W and a pressure resistance of 6.5 bars, this water heater incorporates a 4-level safety system comprising a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a heating indicator.

The outer body is rust and shock-proof, ensuring a long life for the appliance. The copper heating element provides superior performance, resisting corrosion even in extreme and hard water conditions. The warranty includes 5 years on the inner container, 2 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive.

Features Description 4-Level Safety Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and heating indicator for enhanced safety. LED Temperature Indicator Color-changing LED indicates real-time water temperature, providing instant visual feedback for user convenience. Copper Heating Element Copper heating element offers superior performance, resisting corrosion even in extreme and hard water conditions.

6. Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

B0B4SZKW6J-6

Bajaj's Compagno is a 25-liter vertical storage water heater featuring a unique square-shaped ABS body with child safety mode. It boasts a 5-star BEE rating and Swirl Flow Technology for efficient water heating. The LED indicator keeps you informed about the heating and power status.

Ensuring longevity, the Compagno comes with multiple safety features, including a fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and a Magnesium Anode rod. The warranty covers 7 years on the tank, 2 years on the product, and 3 years on the heating element.

Features Description Swirl Flow Technology 5-star BEE rating and Swirl Flow Technology for efficient water heating, optimizing performance and energy consumption. LED Indicator LED indicator for heating and power on functions, ensuring easy monitoring of the water heater's status. Multiple Safety Systems Fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and Magnesium Anode rod for extended tank life, bolstered by a 7-year tank warranty.

7. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater:

B09WMTJPG7-7

Crompton's InstaBliss is a 3-liter instant water heater designed for fast heating. With a wattage of 3000W and a pressure tolerance of 6.5 bars, this water heater incorporates a 4-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug.

The rust-free ABS body, coupled with a weldless tank design, enhances resistance to corrosion, ensuring a long life for the appliance. The warranty covers 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the element, and 2 years on the product.

Features Description Fast Heating Function Instant water heater with a rapid heating function, providing hot water on demand for immediate use. 4-Level Safety Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug ensure complete safety during operation. Rust-Free ABS Body Rust-free ABS body and weldless tank design enhance resistance to corrosion, ensuring a longer appliance lifespan.

8. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater:

B0B3X2BY3M-8

Crompton's Gracee is a 5-liter instant water heater, boasting a wattage of 3000W and a pressure resistance of 6.5 bars. The fast-heating function is complemented by a 4-level safety system, featuring a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug.

The rust-free PP body, along with a weldless tank design, enhances resistance to corrosion, ensuring a long life for the appliance. The warranty covers 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the element, and 2 years on the product.

Features Description Fast Heating Function Instant water heater with a powerful 3000W heating element, ensuring quick and efficient hot water supply. 4-Level Safety Steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug for enhanced user safety. Rust-Free PP Body Rust-free polypropylene (PP) body, combined with a weldless tank design, enhances resistance to corrosion, ensuring a long product life.

9. Havells Carlo 3 Litre 3000 kw Instant Water Heater:

B08GM68XW4-9

Havells Carlo is a 3-liter instant water heater with a wattage of 3000W and a pressure resistance of 6.5 bars. Ensuring safety is a 4-level system, including a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a dual LED indicator displaying real-time water temperature.

The rust and shock-proof plastic outer body enhances the heater's lifespan, and the copper heating element provides superior performance. The warranty includes 5 years on the inner container, 2 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive.

Features Description 4-Level Safety Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and dual LED indicators provide comprehensive safety measures. Dual LED Indicator Dual neon indicators display real-time water temperature, ensuring users are well-informed about the hotness of the water. Copper Heating Element Copper heating element offers superior performance and resistance to oxidation, carbonization, and corrosion for longevity.

10. Anchor by Panasonic Lugano 3L Geyser:

B09FQ4TB9Q-10

Anchor by Panasonic introduces the Lugano, a 3-liter instant water heater with a 1m power cable. The geyser comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and a 2-year warranty on the SS304 inner tank. With a wattage of 3kW and a temperature range of 30-75℃, it ensures safety with a high-quality thermostat preventing overheating.

A special anti-rust coating safeguards the tank and geyser from corrosion, ensuring a prolonged life for the appliance.

Features Description High-Quality Thermostat High-quality thermostat prevents overheating, ensuring safe and optimal operation of the water heater. Anti-Rust Coating Special anti-rust coating on the tank and geyser safeguards against corrosion, prolonging the appliance's lifespan. 2-Year Warranty 2-year warranty on the product and SS304 inner tank provides assurance and coverage for potential issues.

11. Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater:

B07TFHG7QY-11

Racold presents the Eterno Pro, a storage water heater with a capacity of 25 liters. It incorporates Titanium Plus Technology, featuring a specially designed titanium steel tank to resist pressure and water impurities. The Smart Bath Logic can save up to 30% electricity with intelligent functions, offering options like bucket bath and shower bath.

The Smart Guard employs a special anode for electrolytic processes, protecting the heating element from corrosion. With high-pressure resistance and a 3-level safety plus system, this water heater is suitable for high-rise buildings. The capacity to mix cold and hot water with Smart Mix reduces frequent restarts, enhancing overall efficiency.

Features Description Titanium Plus Technology Specially designed titanium steel tank resists pressure and water impurities, ensuring durability and performance. Smart Bath Logic Saves up to 30% electricity with intelligent functions like bucket bath and shower bath options for energy efficiency. Smart Guard & Mix Special anode protects the heating element from corrosion, while a deflector mixes cold and hot water, reducing restarts. Safety Plus 3 levels of safety against high temperature and pressure, ensuring user safety during operation.

In conclusion, the diverse array of water heaters presented by these reputable brands offers a comprehensive selection to cater to various preferences and requirements. Whether it's instant heating, storage capacity, energy efficiency, or safety features, each product brings its unique strengths to the table, providing consumers with a wide range of options to choose from.