Flipkart sale! Samsung, Voltas to Lloyd, 5 ACs with up to 48% discount

Flipkart is offering amazing deals on Samsung, Voltas and Lloyds ACs going as high as up to 48%.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 13:15 IST
image caption
Flipkart has rolled out an amazing sale with up to 48% discount on these 5 AC brands! checkout to know more,
Flipkart has rolled out an amazing sale with up to 48% discount on these 5 AC brands! checkout to know more, (Flipkart)

Summers every year become quite unbearable and by the time Monsoon rolls around and adds humidity to the heat, things turn totally uncontrollable. Air conditioners (AC), become a virtual necessity then. However, manufacturers tend to hike their prices during these months. So, if you are planning to buy an AC, but couldn't because of the high prices, then this is your chance to buy the AC of your choice with huge discounts. Flipkart has rolled out an eye-grabbing sale with up to 48% discount on these 5 AC brands including Samsung, Voltas and Lloyds. Check it out to know more.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Flipkart has offered a straight 48% discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star split inverter AC. The original price of this AC is Rs. 62,990, but now you can buy it for just Rs.32,490. To further reduce the price you can use other offers like Bank and exchange offers. Flipkart offers Flat Rs. 3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. It also has exchange offer up to Rs.6,300. Available with Copper wire, the Voltas split inverter AC has several useful features such as auto-restart, sleep mode, and more.

SAMSUNG Convertible 1.5 ton Convertible split AC

Equipped with digital inverter technology, this Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC featuresAuto Mode, Fast Cool Mode, Sleep Mode and Fan Mode. With these 5 modes you can adjust your power input from 40% to 120% any time to suit your mood and need. It costs Rs. 35,499 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 60,990.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

The original price of this AC is Rs.62,990. You can get it for Rs.32,490 now. It features sleep mode and auto restart, Turbo mode and energy saver mode.

Lloyd 1.25 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.25 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 36,499 with a discount of 42%. It has 5 in one convertible feature, high ambient temperature cooling, Fan mode, Turbo mode and sleep mode.

Haier Frost Self-Clean 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

It is available at a 48% discount on Flipkart. You can buy it for just Rs. 32,990. This model of Haier AC features 60 degree cooling and grooved copper for durability. It comes with the micro-anti-bacterial filter, while the frost-self-cleaning functionality eliminates dust, minimising unnecessary repair work.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 12:24 IST
