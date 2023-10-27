Icon
From Haier to LG, check out the top 5 deals on washing machines

From IFB, Haier to Samsung, check out the top washing machines.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 22:55 IST
IFB, Samsung and other washing machines are available with big discounts. (Amazon)

This festive season is going to bring a lot of chores apart from house cleaning and one of the biggest problems you will face is doing the laundry. So, if you need help and are looking to buy a washing machine, then the Diwali festive period might be the time to gift yourself a washing machine. Check out the list of 5 advanced washing machines below:

Haier 6 Kg washing machine

This automatic washing machine consists of various features, which include Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Balance Clean Pulsator, and 8 wash programs. Amazon is currently offering an amazing discount of 48 percent on Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine. It is available at Rs.11990, down from its original price of Rs.22900. Apart from the initial discount, there's also a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter washing machine

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter washing machine features AI Direct Drive and automatic front Load. Amazon is offering an exciting discount of 30 percent, bringing down the price to Rs.39990. The original Price of this washing machine is Rs.56900. Apart from the initial discount, you can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This washing maching has a 3 star energy rating and has a capacity of 7Kg. The Key performance feature of this washing machine is Magic Filter. This washing machine is available for Rs.15490 on Amazon. The original price of this washing machine is Rs.21000, which makes it a discount of 26 percent. There's an additional 10 perecnt instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000. Additionally, if you have an old washing machine, you can exchange it and get up to Rs.1420 discount.

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5-Star washing machine

This a fully-automatic top load washing machine. It has 5 star energy rating and 5 wash programs including Strong, Auto, Rinse only, Spin only, Rinse + Spin. This washing machine is available on Amazon for Rs.12490, down from its original price of Rs.17900. This marks an amazing discount of 30 percent. Apart from the initial discount, you can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000. There is an exchange offer also available which can save you up to Rs.1420.

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered washing machine

This is a fully-automatic Front load washing machine powered by AI. It consists of 8 wash programs including Mixed/Daily, Cotton Normal, Cradle Wash for delicates, Woollens, Cotton Eco Plus, Express Wash/ Express 15, Rinse+Spin, and Spin Dry/Drain. IFB 6 Kg washing machine is available at an amazing price on Amazon. It is priced at Rs.22990 on Amazon. The original price of this washing machine is Rs.29990. This makes it an amazing discount of 23 percent. There is an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.2220.

