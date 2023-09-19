Icon
Home Home Appliances News Hot deal! Huge Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC price cut rolled out on Amazon; grab 55% discount

Hot deal! Huge Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC price cut rolled out on Amazon; grab 55% discount

Now you can get Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC at a much more affordable cost on Amazon. Check out the massive price cut now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 10:03 IST
Icon
AC sale on Amazon! Check out the discount on Panasonic 1.5 Ton split AC
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC.
1/4 Are you planning to buy an AC, but only if there is a substantial discount? Now, you don’t have to wait for long as we have brought you a mind-blowing deal. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC can be yours with a huge price cut as Amazon. Check out the discount and the amount you will save:  (Amazon)
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC.
2/4 The  Panasonic 1.5 ton AC comes with a PM 0.1 Filter for air purification. It sports Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google and an additional AI Mode. This air conditioner comes with the 17230 British Thermal Units cooling power which gives you an amazingly chilling experience. (Panasonic)
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC.
3/4 Amazon is offering a 34% discount on Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC which reduces the price of the AC to Rs.36490 instead of Rs.55400. Amazon is also offering exchange offer of up to Rs.4430. It should be kept in mind that the discount depends on the resale value of the old AC you trade in. (Panasonic)
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC.
4/4 You can also get a flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction on Minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. The summer season is almost over and the discounts you get now will not be as great as the ones that you will get when the season is over. So, grab the discounts as soon as possible. (Panasonic)
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC.
View all Images
Amazon is currently offering a huge price cut on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC. (Amazon)

Planning to make your house more comfortable for the family? The best idea for it could be to upgrade the decor with an Air Conditioner. Now, to buy an air conditioner you need to keep certain points in mind such as its features and costs involved. Notably, both these aspects have been taken care of by Amazon through this new deal. Amazon is offering massive discounts on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC. Before proceeding to the deal read about the features of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC and see if it will serve your requirements.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Specs:

B0BQR1G3DH-1

The AC is equipped with a copper condenser that provides better cooling and is more durable compared to aluminum condensers. The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC cools the house even if the outside temperature hits 52°C, claims the company. With its superior cooling capacity, it cools easily at high temperatures. Voltas AC delivers higher airflow with its unique louver design to help cool the room faster with no hot spot and that too in a short period. The AC comes with 4 different cooling capacities. This AC has a filter that removes volatile organic compounds and other toxic gases.

Initial discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC :

Amazon is currently offering a 55% initial discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Making the AC worth Rs. 79,990 available to you for just Rs. 35980. However, just an initial discount on the AC brings a huge amount of savings to buyers; they can further save more by applying bank offers available on Amazon.

Bank offers:

Amazon is offering three major bank offers which makes Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC more affordable to you.

1. You can get an Additional Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000.

2. Buyers can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

3. Bank offers also include an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 10:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon