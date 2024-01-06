Icon
Home Appliances News Looking for the best geyser in India? Banish the cold water, choose from these top 10 picks

Looking for the best geyser in India? Banish the cold water, choose from these top 10 picks

Best geyser in India: Ready to beat the winter chill? Check out these 10 geysers from Havells, V-Guard, Bajaj and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 06 2024, 22:01 IST
Discover the 10 best geysers from brands like Havells, V-Guard, to Bajaj. Stay cosy with reliable and efficient choices! (Amazon.in)

Best geyser in India: As the temperature continues to dip, the need for a warm, comforting bath or shower becomes ever tougher to contemplate. However, that fear of cold water can change if you have a good geyser. In fact, in the quest to survive the chilly months, ensuring an efficient geyser at home is a must. Enter the world of warmth and convenience as we explore the top geysers that promise to make your winter more bearable. A dependable geyser operates on the simple yet effective principle of heating and storing water, ensuring a steady supply of hot water whenever you need it. Choosing the right geyser is crucial, considering factors like power consumption and water storage capacity based on your family size. Opting for a geyser that matches your family's needs prevents unnecessary heating time and helps control your electricity bill.

Modern geysers, also known as water heaters, boast features like auto cut-off for overheating, durable thermostats, and high-quality heating elements. These appliances are designed to cater to the demands of high-rise buildings, often equipped with an 8-bar pressure capability.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Navigating through the sea of brands in the market to find the ideal geyser can be a daunting task. Fear not, as we bring you a curated list of the best geysers in India renowned for their durability, continuous hot water supply, and elegant designs. Choose from the cream of the crop, including offerings from well-known brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, and V-Guard.

5 factors to consider while buying the best geyser this winter

Braving the winter chill requires a trusty geyser to keep you warm and cosy. But with so many options available, choosing the best geyser can be daunting. Worry not, for here are 5 key factors to consider to find your perfect winter companion:

1. Fuel Type:

Gas Geysers: These are popular for their quick heating, affordability, and ease of installation. However, they require proper ventilation and a gas connection, and can be less efficient than electric models.

  • Electric Geysers: These are energy-efficient, quiet, and don't require ventilation. However, they can be more expensive upfront and have slower heating times, especially in cold regions.

2. Capacity: Consider the number of taps you'll be using simultaneously and the amount of hot water needed for showers, baths, and other purposes. A 10-15 litre geyser is suitable for single taps, while 25-35 litres are ideal for multiple taps.

3. Heating Speed: Nobody enjoys waiting for lukewarm showers! Choose a geyser with a high heating capacity, measured in kW, for instant hot water. Instantaneous geysers offer the fastest heating but may be more expensive.

4. Safety Features: Your geyser's safety is paramount. Look for features like overheating protection, automatic shut-off, and pressure release valves to prevent accidents and ensure peace of mind.

5. Durability: Invest in a geyser built with quality materials like stainless steel or copper for extended lifespan and resistance to corrosion. Check the warranty for an indication of the manufacturer's confidence in their product.

Make this winter season a warm and delightful experience by selecting the perfect geyser that suits your family's needs, providing comfort and cosiness at the touch of a button.

1. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

B097YMVP1G-1

The first on this list of best geysers is the Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater, from the renowned Havells brand, is a 25-litre geyser designed for wall-mounting. Its dimensions measure 44.5 x 44 x 43 cm, and it operates under a pressure of 8 Bars. Praised for its waterproof design, this Havells geyser features a temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob. The construction involves ultra-thick steel, and it houses an Incoloy glass-coated heating element, ensuring rust-proofing and resistance to oxidation and carbonization. Additionally, it includes a genuine flexi pipe and is celebrated for its eroglasTMF Technology. The water heater is equipped with a heavy-duty anode rod and boasts PUF insulation, making it reliable for efficient performance. With these features, the Havells Adonia Spin offers a robust and technologically advanced solution for your water heating needs.

Wattage2000 Watts
Voltage230 Volts
Energy Rating5 Stars
Tank Capacity25 liter

 

2. Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

B08GSRWT77-2

The next on this list of best geysers is the Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater. It is a reliable choice for small to medium-sized families, with dimensions of 31.5 x 33 x 36.2 cm and a 10-litre capacity. Ensuring durability, it features a robustly designed magnesium anode that prevents rusting caused by hard water. Safety is a top priority, with a 3-level safety system including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve to prevent mishaps. The water heater boasts a maximum operating pressure of 8 bars and includes an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element, preventing scale formation. With these features, the Crompton Arno Neo provides not only efficient water heating but also peace of mind for your family's safety and convenience.

Wattage2000 Watts
MaterialMetal
Energy Rating5 Stars
Tank Capacity10 liters

 

3. Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

B07XDXXD5K-3

Introducing the Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater, a reliable choice with a 25-litre capacity and a remarkable 20 percent increase in hot water output. This electric heater is well-regarded for its enhanced safety features, featuring an IPX4 high-strength polymer body that provides both shock resistance and waterproof properties. Its dimensions measure 47 x 40 x 47 cm, and it weighs approximately 13 kg. Operating under a maximum pressure of 8 bars, the geyser stands out for its moulded PUF insulation, ensuring prolonged heat retention and exceptional performance. With these attributes, the Orient Electric Aquator ensures not only ample hot water but also a secure and efficient water heating solution for your needs.

Wattage2000 Watts
MaterialHigh-strength Polymer Body
Power SourceElectric
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

B097R45BH8-4

The fourth on this list of best geysers is the Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater. Explore the world of high-performance water geysers with Bajaj, a leading brand known for its diverse range of consumer electronics and home appliances. Dive into the impressive features of the Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater, boasting a 15-litre capacity and compact dimensions of 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 cm. What sets this geyser apart is its innovative swirl flow technology, ensuring a 20 percent increase in hot water output. Designed with high-rise buildings in mind, it includes a child safety protection mode for added security. With a maximum operating pressure of 8 bars, this Bajaj water heater is highly sought after for its Titanium armour technology, further enhancing its durability and performance. Elevate your water heating experience with the trusted reliability of Bajaj appliances.
 

Wattage2000 Watts
Frequency50 Hz
Power SourceElectric
Tank Capacity15 liters

 

5. Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

B08GSQNR61-5

The Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater stands out as an ideal choice for large families, offering a generous 25-litre capacity. Noteworthy is its 5-star rating, indicating energy efficiency compared to other models, resulting in lower power consumption. Recognized as one of the best geysers in India, it features a robust safety system with 3-level safety components including capillary thermostats and automatic thermal cut-off. All the elements of this water heater carry the ISI mark, and they are coated with special materials to resist scale formation, ensuring longevity. The body is powder-coated, preventing rust and corrosion and contributing to an extended lifespan. The storage tank incorporates Nano Poly Bond technology, enhancing resistance to oxidation and corrosion even in high-temperature and high-pressure conditions. Choose the Crompton Arno Neo for reliable, efficient, and durable water heating solutions.

Wattage2000 Watts
Mounting TypeWall
Power SourceElectric
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

6. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

B097R2V1W8-6

The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater has earned its place as one of the top-selling instant water geysers in India. Tailored for kitchen use, it features a 3-litre water storage tank, making it an ideal choice for quick hot water needs in the culinary space. Crafted with an ABS body and an SS tank, this geyser ensures resistance against rust and corrosion, contributing to its durability. Safety is a priority with a fire-retardant cable and a neon indicator signalling the heating process. Suitable for high-rise buildings with an 8-bar pressure rating, its sharp and sleek design complements modern bathrooms and kitchens. The inclusion of a copper heating element adds to its durability, making it a perfect fit for home use.

Wattage2000 Watts
Ratings4 star
Wattage3 KW
Tank Capacity3 liters

 

7. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

B097YMVP1G-7

Enhance the ambiance of your modern bathroom with the Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater, featuring an attractive wall-mounting design. With a capacious 25-litre capacity, it's an ideal choice for accommodating the hot water needs of large families. The Havells geyser stands out with its innovative temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob, providing real-time indications of water temperature. Recognized as one of the best water heaters in India, it's well-suited for hard water conditions and boasts an 8-bar pressure rating, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The heavy-duty magnesium anode rod with a steel core shields the enamelled tank from rust and corrosion, ensuring longevity. Notably, it introduces India's first integrated shock-safe plug, designed to prevent electric shocks by swiftly cutting off power in the event of current leakage.

Wattage2000 Watts
Ratings5 star
Pressure8 bars
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

8. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Geyser

B08WRZ64SQ-8

The V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Geyser is a reliable choice with features that ensure durability and safety. Its single-weld line high-grade mild steel tank adds to its robustness. The inclusion of an Advanced Thermostat and Thermal Cut-out Mechanism provides dual overheat protection, while a 5-in-1 Multi-function Safety Valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. With a 2 KW nickel-enriched heating element, this geyser delivers long-lasting heating performance, even in challenging conditions. Specifically designed for bathrooms, it's suitable for use in high-rise buildings, establishing itself as one of the best geyser brands in India. Elevate your bathing experience with the V-Guard Divino, a water heater that prioritises durability, safety, and efficient heating.

Wattage2000 Watts
Ratings5 star
Wattage2000 W
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

9. AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

B078LVLW91-9

The second-last on this list of best geysers is the AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater. It is an excellent choice for large families, offering a compact size with a superior glossy finish. Its 25-litre capacity and 8-bar pressure make it well-suited for high-rise buildings. This AO Smith water heater prioritises safety with double protection, featuring a thermal cut-out and a Multi-function safety valve, earning it a reputation as one of the best geysers in India. Recognized as a 5-star product, it consumes minimal power, making it an energy-efficient option for home use. The outer body, crafted with ABS plastic, prevents rusting and corrosion, ensuring the water heater maintains its durability and aesthetic appeal over time.

SafetyMulti-function safety valve
Ratings5 star
Wattage2 KW
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

10. Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater

B0BZHLSWFM-10

The Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater stands out as an energy-efficient choice, earning its 5-star rating, making it an ideal option for large families, especially during chilly winter days. With a substantial 25-litre capacity, it ranks among the best geysers in India. Featuring a specially designed titanium steel tank with a titanium enamel coating and heating element, this Racold water heater is built to withstand pressure and resist water impurities. Notably, it includes a special deflector for the slow mixing of hot and cold water, ensuring that the water stays hot for an extended duration. With these features, the Racold Omnis DG ensures not only energy efficiency but also durability and prolonged hot water availability for your comfort during winter.

Wattage2 KW
Ratings5 star
Pressure8 Bars
Tank Capacity25 liters

 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon