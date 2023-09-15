Massive discount on LG washing machine! Check price, offers, more

Icon
Looking for a fully automatic washing machine? Check out this huge offer on LG 8kg top-loading washing machine.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 18:29 IST
Amazon is offering a huge discount on LG 8kg top-loading fully automatic washing machine. (Amazon)

Are you a working individual or a student who has too much on your plate to wash your clothes in peace? Then you might need an automatic washing machine that can both wash and dry your clothes and keep them ready for use while you run other errands. But a fully automatic washing machine can often be too expensive to fit into your budget. However, do not worry. There is a big discount on the LG 8 kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine that can make it very easy for you to own it. Surprised? Don't be. Check details here.

LG 8kg fully automatic washing machine discount

The LG 8 kg fully automatic washing machine originally retails for Rs. 29999. However, on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.19990, giving you a hefty discount of 33 percent. This is a limited-time offer so grab it before it gets sold out.

Wait! This is not it, you can also get an additional discount by availing bank offers and exchange deals.

Bank offers

Get up to Rs.1000 instant discount on HDFC bank card credit EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. Also get up to Rs. 5500 instant discount on HDFC bank debit card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. Additionally, get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on Citibank credit card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

 

You can further reduce the price of the washing machine by trading in your old washing machine. On the exchange deal, you can get up to Rs.1250 off. All you have to do is enter the brand and model of your old machine to check the exchange rate. But before that, make sure your washing machine is in working condition. Also, enter your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your location.

LG 8kg fully automatic washing machine features

It is a fully automatic top-load washing machine with smart inverter technology. It comes with a 5-star rating that will ensure minimal power consumption. It has eight washing programs such as normal, gentle, quick wash, strong wash, and more.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 18:29 IST
