Top 5 deals on refrigerators from LG, Haier to Samsung!

The festive season in India has already begun and people are looking for electronic stuff for their homes or for gifting purposes. So, if you are in the market to buy a smart refrigerator, then you can check out these great options including Samsung, LG, and Haier. Check out the top 5 deals on refrigerators below:

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This is a single-door refrigerator that offers fast cooling and a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the compressor. It features a smart inverter compressor for significant energy savings and silent operation. some of its special features are that it Works Without a Stabilizer (90~310V) and it is quite fast in ice making.

This LG refrigerator is available on Amazon for Rs.16990 with a 23 percent discount. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.22199. Additionally, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Samsung 236 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator features a frost-free double-door option. It boasts a 3-star energy efficiency rating. It also consists digital inverter compressor, and it consumes 50 percent less power. The interior of this refrigerator consists of 3 Vegetable Drawers, toughened Glass Shelves, and Anti Bacterial Gasket . This refrigerator is available on Amazon for Rs.24890. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs. 37990. This represents a significant discount of 34 percent. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator

It has a 2-star energy efficiency rating and it consumes 186 Kilowatt Hours annually. This refrigerator is featured with advanced capillary technology. It consists of 20L Vegetable Tray which is the largest vegetable tray in its segment.

The Godrej 180 L refrigerator is available on Amazon at a price of Rs.11990. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.17500. This represents an amazing discount of 31 percent. Additionally, there is a 5 percent instant discount available with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator features Intellisense Inverter Technology and it has a 2-star energy efficiency rating. Notably, it offers stabilizer-free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95V and 300V. It boasts Intellisense Inverter technology which comes with a low starting voltage of 95V & assures 25 years of compressor reliability- certified by VDE Germany.

The Whirlpool 184 L refrigerator is available on Amazon for a price of Rs.11990 after a discount of 22 percent from the original price of Rs.15400. There's also a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator

This frost-free double-door refrigerator offers an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. Notably, it offers a large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer for additional non-refrigerated food storage. Another smart feature is that the top-mount of the refrigerator sets up a connection with the home inverter automatically during power cuts to ensure continuous cooling. The Haier 240 L refrigerator is listed at Rs.20490 on Amazon after a discount of 32 percent. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.29990. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

