Icon
Home Home Appliances News Top 5 deals on refrigerators from LG, Haier to Samsung!

Top 5 deals on refrigerators from LG, Haier to Samsung!

Huge discounts are available on top refrigerator brands including LG, Samsung, Haier and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 22:29 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Top 5 deals on refrigerators
icon View all Images
Apart from the initial discount, other bank offers are also available. (Amazon)

The festive season in India has already begun and people are looking for electronic stuff for their homes or for gifting purposes. So, if you are in the market to buy a smart refrigerator, then you can check out these great options including Samsung, LG, and Haier. Check out the top 5 deals on refrigerators below:

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This is a single-door refrigerator that offers fast cooling and a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the compressor. It features a smart inverter compressor for significant energy savings and silent operation. some of its special features are that it Works Without a Stabilizer (90~310V) and it is quite fast in ice making.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This LG refrigerator is available on Amazon for Rs.16990 with a 23 percent discount. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.22199. Additionally, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0C2J46ZKN-1

Samsung 236 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator features a frost-free double-door option. It boasts a 3-star energy efficiency rating. It also consists digital inverter compressor, and it consumes 50 percent less power. The interior of this refrigerator consists of 3 Vegetable Drawers, toughened Glass Shelves, and Anti Bacterial Gasket . This refrigerator is available on Amazon for Rs.24890. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs. 37990. This represents a significant discount of 34 percent. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0C2TNR2X2-2

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator

It has a 2-star energy efficiency rating and it consumes 186 Kilowatt Hours annually. This refrigerator is featured with advanced capillary technology. It consists of 20L Vegetable Tray which is the largest vegetable tray in its segment.

The Godrej 180 L refrigerator is available on Amazon at a price of Rs.11990. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.17500. This represents an amazing discount of 31 percent. Additionally, there is a 5 percent instant discount available with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0BS6XQVD1-3

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator features Intellisense Inverter Technology and it has a 2-star energy efficiency rating. Notably, it offers stabilizer-free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95V and 300V. It boasts Intellisense Inverter technology which comes with a low starting voltage of 95V & assures 25 years of compressor reliability- certified by VDE Germany.

The Whirlpool 184 L refrigerator is available on Amazon for a price of Rs.11990 after a discount of 22 percent from the original price of Rs.15400. There's also a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0BSRVL2VV-4

Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator

This frost-free double-door refrigerator offers an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. Notably, it offers a large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer for additional non-refrigerated food storage. Another smart feature is that the top-mount of the refrigerator sets up a connection with the home inverter automatically during power cuts to ensure continuous cooling. The Haier 240 L refrigerator is listed at Rs.20490 on Amazon after a discount of 32 percent. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs.29990. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0BTHLGVQ6-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 22:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon