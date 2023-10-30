Top 5 Microwave ovens under Rs. 10000 with stunning features

Diwali is just around the corner and it is the season of mouth-watering delicacies. This festive season bring yourself an efficient cooking partner, a Microwave oven. It will reduce many of the hassles of preparing so many dishes that the whole family loves. Check out the top 5 Microwave ovens under Rs. 10000.

Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven

This microwave Oven comes with a 21-liter capacity. It offers a range of cooking options, including baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and regular cooking. One notable feature is the triple distribution system. This feature ensures even heating. There is a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. The maximum retail price of this microwave oven is Rs. 12990.

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven

This microwave oven is an excellent choice for larger families. This Can be used for reheating, Melting, and Cooking. It has touch keypad control which is easy to clean. It also has a three-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity. It also has a child safety lock which ensures the complete safety of children. The Maximum Retail Price of this Oven is Rs.8799.

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

This microwave oven comes with a capacity of 17 L which is suitable for small families, singles, and couples. It's a compact choice with a simple timer feature. It is ideal for affordable reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking needs. This microwave oven comes with a one-year warranty. It comes with multiple-level power settings. The original price of this microwave oven is Rs. 8800.

LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven

This Microwave Oven is suitable for bachelors and small families. It offers 44 auto-cook menu options, including 28 Indian dishes. It boasts a health-plus menu and steam cleaning feature.LG also provides a four-year warranty on the magnetron, ensuring long-term reliability. The Maximum Retail Price of this Oven is Rs. 8199.

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

This microwave oven comes with 800 watts of power. This makes it ideal for fast and even cooking. It offers 51 auto-cook menus and a vapor-clean feature to keep the oven odor and stain-free. This microwave's digital display and touch keypad add to its convenience. The Maximum Retail Price of this Oven is Rs.7490.

