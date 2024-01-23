Top 8 Crompton room heaters: Check all models available on Amazon

Crompton room heaters: This year the major parts of north India were hit by a severe cold wave with temperatures dipping significantly. When the temperature goes down extremely, not even layers of fuzzy warm sweaters work. In such freezing temperatures, one must own a feature-filled room heater to keep their surroundings warm. This also helps avoid any health issues such as colds if you stay within a normal room temperature range. And if you are in search of a good and long-lasting room heater, then we have curated a list of the top 8 Crompton room heaters that will help pick the right one based on your room size and requirements. Check the full list here. Products included in this article 18% OFF Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard (623) 26% OFF Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) (348) 32% OFF Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) (193) 41% OFF Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings (Slate Grey & Black, 2000 Watt) (127) 21% OFF Crompton Insta Airohot 2000W heat convector with adjustable Thermostats Plastic body ISI Approved, Maroon, Standard (30) 43% OFF Crompton Insta Fervor 9 Fins 2400 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater - OFR with PTC fan, Black Gold, Standard (ACGRH-INSTAFERVE 9) (103) 43% OFF Crompton insta Ferveor 13 Fins 2900W Oil filled heater with PTC fan, Black Gold, Standard (ACGRH-INSTAFERVE13) (26) 40% OFF Crompton Insta Red 1000 Watts Room Heater with Ceramic Rod(Grey Blue, ISI Approved) (91)

What to consider when buying a room heater

1. Heating capacity: Check the heating power of the room heater as this will ensure how quickly it will warm your room or surroundings. A heater comes in various heating capabilities, however, the suitable capability should be 1000-2000W for a 200-square-foot room.

2. Energy efficiency: Room heaters can use huge amounts of energy costing you a high amount of electricity bill. Therefore, look for ones which does not consume much energy or come with features that can help you save on your electricity bills, such as a timer or adjustable thermostat

3. Heater type: There are several different types of room heaters available like Fan heaters, Convection heaters, Radiant heaters and Oil-filled heaters- each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

4. Safety features: Safety should always be a top priority when choosing a room heater. Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over or gets too hot. Also, look for models with a safety grill to prevent children or pets from getting burned.

5. Warranty: Make sure the room heater you choose comes with a good warranty in case something goes wrong.

Top 8 Crompton room heaters

Crompton Insta Comfort Heater:

The first on the list of top Crompton room heaters is the Insta Comfort which will be perfect for you to beat the freezing winters. The heater enables users to set a preferred temperature, and the thermostat works to keep your room at this desired level. If the temperature starts to drop down, a thermostat switches the heating on to warm it up. The specially designed body keeps the heater cool and avoids burns if accidentally touched.

The heater can be placed horizontally & vertically as per individual needs. Its 40W blowers help to spread the heat in the room, quickly and evenly. The heater comes with a built-in function that prevents it from overheating, thus preventing damage to itself and its surroundings.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Adjustable Thermostats, safety features Warranty: 1 year

2. Crompton Insta Comfy

The next best Crompton room heaters we have is the Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater. It features advanced quartz tubes that quickly heat up for swift and effective warmth. It comes with dual heat settings, and the heater allows you to customize the temperature according to your preferences, providing flexibility and convenience.

Designed with elegance and sleekness in mind, this room heater seamlessly blends with your decor, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space. The high-efficiency quick-heating quartz rod operates at two settings – 400W+400W, ensuring a cosy environment even in colder conditions.

Ensuring safety, the heater is equipped with a rust-free stainless steel reflector and Tip-Over protection, enhancing your peace of mind during use. The ISI approved product features a shock-proof body and a convenient carrying handle, making it user-friendly and easy to transport.

Meeting power requirements of 200-220V at 50Hz with 800W output, this room heater is not only efficient but also reliable. Crompton stands by the product's quality, offering a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase, covering manufacturing defects.

Specifications Heat output: 800 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: quartz tubes, safety features Warranty: 1 year

3. Crompton Insta Cozy:

Crompton InstaCozy room heater comes with the latest power-saving technology of extra long halogen tubes providing high heating efficiency. Its temperature selection buttons allow users to control the level of heat according to their comfort with 400W, 800W, and 1200W of halogen tubes. It rotates 90°c to spread the warmth to each and every corner of the room. Its 242 mm extra-long halogen tubes increase heating efficiency with minimum power consumption.

It is equipped with a safety tip-over switch which automatically shuts off the portable heater element in case it gets knocked to help prevent accidents. It also locks the heating element from the reach of children thereby making it a safe-to-use product for the entire family. The company provides 1 year warranty from the date of purchase and covers manufacturing defects kindly read the user manual for more details.

Specifications Heat output: 1200 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Halogen tubes, tip-over switch Warranty: 1 year

4. Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater:

The next on the list of top Crompton room heaters is the Insta Delight Fan Circulator which will be perfect to keep your surroundings warm and comfortable. It comes with light weight and Comfortable handle on the top and a chord winder on the back provides the utmost convenience for lifting the room heater. It is also equipped with a stand to adjust the height to achieve the desired airflow direction.

The room heater offers multiple heat settings making it a quintessential appliance on a chilly day. It has variable heating positions of 665W, 1330W & 2000W allowing you to control the level of heat according to your comfort. It safeguards from electric shock thereby making it a safe-to-use product for the entire family. It gives you quick and efficient warming, while evenly raising the room temperature.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Heat settings, safety features Warranty: 1 year

5. Crompton Insta Airohot:

The next Crompton room heater we have is the Insta Airohot which is also a convector heater and is quite easy to use. The heater is designed to control and maintain the temperature and heat of any room through its different heat settings. It comes with an adjustable thermostat which is used to regulate temperature in a heating system. You can set a preferred temperature, and the thermostat works to keep your room at this desired level. If the temperature starts to drop down, a thermostat switches the heating on to warm it up. It has a 35 W twin blade fan that ensures that the heat is spread evenly through the room and reaches every nook and corner.

It comes with the extra convenience of a stand to adjust the height and achieve the desired airflow direction. It features a cool touch handle adds to the safety of the compact design and makes it easy to carry anywhere around the room. The heater comes with Dual safety i.e. Thermostat and Thermal cut-out. The thermostat maintains the desired room temperature but in case fails thermal cut-out operates and shuts down the heater. The heater comes with an built function that prevents it from over heating. Thus preventing damage to the self.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Adjustable Thermostats, safety features, thermal cut-out Warranty: 1 year

6. Crompton Insta Fervor 9:

The next best Crompton room heater is the Insta Fervor 9 which comes with nine fins and three heat settings which can be customized based on user requirements and the required room temperature. It comes with a 400W PTC Fan for quick heating of the room or surroundings. It has 3 pre-defined heat settings that can be adjusted to suit any size room and temperature needs. It also has Overheat Protection (OHP) which is designed to identify an overheating of the heating bar surface. It automatically deactivates the heater by OHP to prevent damage to the heater. In case there is a mishap and the heater falls over, the Tilt over protection switch jumps into action and avoids any further damage.

It also comes with castor wheels hence the perfect choice for households that wish to move the heater from one room to another. This Crompton room heater can be a perfect choice to beat the cold breeze.

Specifications Heat output: 2400 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Overheat Protection, PTC Fan Warranty: 1 year

7. Crompton Insta Fervor 13:

The next on the list of best Crompton room heaters is the Insta Fervor 13 which comes with some unique hearting and protection features. It offers 3 pre-defined heat settings that can be adjusted to suit any size room and temperature needs. The heater is designed with a quick heating fan with a 400w PTC heating element. Its Large Wave Fins are specially designed to provide a large surface to distribute heat more evenly and quickly. The Overheat Protection (OHP) is designed for identifying an overheating of the heating bar surface. It automatically deactivates the heater by OHP to prevent damage to the heater. In case there is a mishap and the heater falls over, the Tilt over protection switch jumps into action and avoids any further damage. It also provides ambient temperature for a long time to create a comfortable environment.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: PTC heating, safety features Warranty: 1 year

8. Crompton Insta Red:

The last best Crompton room heater is the Insta Red which offers simple yet satisfies the need for keeping the surroundings warm. It comes with a stainless steel reflector which spreads the heat evenly all across the room and a 1000W ceramic rod for quick and efficient heating. ceramic heating element with a superior stainless steel reflector ensures the spread of heat evenly across the room. It is equipped with a superior stainless-steel reflector that has high resistance against corrosion. It locks the heating element from reach of children thereby making it a safe-to-use product for the entire family.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: ceramic rod, stainless steel Warranty: 1 year

These were some of the best Crompton room heaters available in the market. Did you come across any product which may suit your requirements? You can explore these heaters on Amazon and they are also available at great discounted prices so you can make a reasonable and affordable purchase to fight the spine chilling winter. Additionally, you look for more options from various other brands such as Bajaj, Havells, Morphy Richards, and more to find your best-suited room heater.

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Insta Comfort Heater Thermostat switches 40W blower Safety features Crompton Insta Comfy Dual heat settings Quick-heating quartz rod Tip-Over protection Crompton Insta Cozy Safety tip-over switch Minimum power consumption Multiple heat settings Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater Heat settings



safety features 2000 Watts power Crompton Insta Airohot Adjustable thermostat Dual safety features Overheat protection Crompton Insta Fervor 9 400W PTC Fan Overheat protection Tilt over protection Crompton Insta Fervor 13 400W PTC Fan Overheat protection Ambient temperature Crompton Insta Red 1000 Watt power Ceramic rod Stainless steel reflector

