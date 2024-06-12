Toshiba launches C350NP smart Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos: Check price, features and more

Japanese electronics company Toshiba has launched its new C350NP range of smart TVs based on the Google TV platform in India. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch models, the Toshiba C350NP Smart TVs support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. These TVs are priced from Rs. 26,999 and will be available for purchase starting June 12 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Toshiba C350NP Smart TV: Performance and Smart Features

B0D1V9RXFB-1

The Toshiba C350NP Smart TVs use the REGZA Engine ZR to upscale video content to near 4K resolution. This engine also provides auto colour correction and dynamic tone mapping, analysing each frame and adjusting brightness accordingly. For audio, the TVs include REGZA Power Audio along with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

The C350NP Smart TV features a “Sports Mode” for improved motion capture during live sports viewing. It also includes a “Game Mode” that offers optimised rendering and minimal input lag. Game Mode supports features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for an enhanced gaming experience. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, HDMI, and a USB media player.

Toshiba's Picture Professionals have fine-tuned the various picture and audio parameters of the C350NP to maximise the TV's potential. The TVs have undergone testing for durability, performance, and functionality under different conditions to ensure they can withstand regular use and deliver consistent performance.

Also read: OPPO Reno 12 series details leak: Specs, prices, and colours revealed ahead of global launch

Toshiba C350NP Smart TV: Price and Availability

The new Toshiba C350NP TV series is designed to offer advanced home entertainment technology at competitive prices. During the initial launch period, customers can benefit from special introductory prices starting at Rs. 26,999. The series caters to diverse home entertainment needs with its four available sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch. These models will be available from June 12 on major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.