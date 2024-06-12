 OPPO Reno 12 series details leak: Specs, prices, and colours revealed ahead of global launch | Mobile News

OPPO Reno 12 series details leak: Specs, prices, and colours revealed ahead of global launch

OPPO's upcoming Reno 12 series is generating buzz globally with leaked details hinting at lower prices, enhanced specs, and diverse colour options.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 12 2024, 14:40 IST
OPPO Reno 12 series details lea
OPPO Reno 12 series is set to launch globally, with leaked details hinting at lower prices, varied colours, and enhanced specifications. (Representative) (HT Tech)

The OPPO Reno 12 series is gearing up for a global debut, with anticipation building as details of the upcoming phones have surfaced online. While OPPO has remained tight-lipped about the new releases, leaks have provided a comprehensive glimpse into what consumers can expect. The colour options may mirror those available in the Chinese market, but there's speculation that OPPO might introduce different memory configurations for the global audience. Recent leaks suggest that the anticipated global prices could be lower than initially projected.

OPPO Reno 12 Series: Expected Prices

According to insights from tipster Paras Guglani, the Reno 12 is expected to be priced at approximately €457.83 (roughly 41,104.51) for the 12+256GB variant, while the Reno 12 Pro might carry a price tag of around €549.40 (about 49,325.77). It appears that OPPO won't be launching the 16GB variant globally. Both models of the Reno 12 series are rumoured to offer RAM options ranging from 4GB to 12GB, with storage expandable up to 1TB.

OPPO Reno 12 series: Colour Variants, Features and Global Release

The standard Oppo Reno 12 is speculated to debut in Black Brown and Astro Silver, while the Pro version may be available in Nebula Silver and Nebula Black variants. As per the leaks from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the OPPO Reno 12 series is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, differing from the chipset configurations seen in the Chinese models.

Both Reno 12 phones could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Camera capabilities are also anticipated to be robust, with the Reno 12 Pro reportedly sporting a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto snapper with optical and digital zoom capabilities.

In terms of software, the devices are likely to come equipped with ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14, boasting advanced AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clear Face. Other notable enhancements might include a brighter display, improved display protection, and upgraded rear video recording capabilities.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 14:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets