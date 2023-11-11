Worried about pollution? These 5 Philips air purifiers will provide fresh air in your home

Delhi's air pollution crossed into dangerous levels over the last few weeks and though the recent rains have provided some relief, it will not last for long and that means you have to look for long-term solutions. Astonishingly, the AQI in the Delhi-NCR region even crossed 450 and it has become almost impossible to get fresh air in such conditions, leading to many diseases. This has made air purifiers a necessity today. If you are looking to buy an air purifier and can't pick one because there are so many brands, then you may look at these 5 models of Philips air purifiers. Let's delve into the features and prices of these air purifiers.

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier.

This air purifier boasts an impressive long HEPA filter life of up to 17000 hours, ensuring sustained performance. The device utilizes Vitashield Intelligent Purification, automatically detecting and eliminating 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. It comes with a CADR of 270 m3/hour, and it efficiently purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes, making it suitable for spaces up to 250 sq ft. The 4-stage filtration system includes a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and a True HEPA filter. This air purifier is priced at Rs.12995.

Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20

This model is equipped with Vitashield Intelligent Purification, removing 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria along with 99.97% of pollutants. With a faster purification time of 10 minutes and a higher CADR of 333 m3/hour, it is recommended for larger spaces, particularly master bedrooms ranging from 269 to 409 sq ft. The device comes with a 2-year worldwide warranty and free home service. This air purifier is priced at Rs.23995.

Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63

This model features WiFi connectivity for added convenience. The intelligent auto-purification system addresses particles, harmful gases, and indoor allergens in real-time. With a color-coded air quality indicator and a 3-layer filter, including a NanoProtect HEPA filter, it provides comprehensive air purification. The smart filter status indicator facilitates easy maintenance, and the product comes with a 1-year warranty. This model is priced at Rs.29990.

Philips Air Purifier 800 Series (AC0820/40)

This air purifier boasts a CADR of 93 CFM for smoke and 118 CFM for pollen. The 3-layer HEPA filtration system effectively removes particles as small as 0.003 microns and is certified allergy-friendly by ECARF. Notably, it addresses wildfire smoke particles, making it a valuable asset during such seasons. The device operates quietly in sleep mode and is energy-efficient with an Energy Star certification. This air purifier is priced at Rs.51340.

This air purifier comes with an FY1413 1000 Series Activated Carbon Filter. It maintains the Vitashield Intelligent Purification and 4-stage filtration process, including a double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA Filter. The activated carbon filter offers superior protection against TVOCs and odors, and the device includes a 4-color air quality indicator for real-time feedback. This model can be a reliable choice for you if you have rooms ranging from 226 to 333 sq ft. The maximum retail price of this air purifier is priced at Rs.14990.

