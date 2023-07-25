Wow Deal! Get Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC with a huge 40% discount

Life during the Indian summer without an Air Conditioner is tough. Relaxing in an AC room while outside world is broiling, is just another level of comfort. And if you are looking to buy an AC then this Amazon deal will be in your interest. Amazon is offering a hefty discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC.

Know why you should consider buying Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC before you read how to save more on this Amazon Deal.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC Specs:

B0BSJ7KZLJ-1

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC is economical and easy to install with an auto swing feature that gives out cool air in every corner of the room. It is a 1.5-ton AC perfect to cool a medium size room. This window AC comes with some Key Features such as Stabilizer free operation within 230 voltage range, a LED Temperature Display and a Noise Level: IDU - 56 (db.). You also get Timer, Glow light button, Auto swing, Anti-Rust Coating and special features such as Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Easily Removable Panel, Low Gas Diagnosis, Ultra Silent, Ice wash and Filter Clean Indicator.

Discount:

Amazon is offering 40% discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC making its price fall to Rs. 27999 from Rs. 46990.

Exchange Deal:

If you have an old AC at home and want to exchange it then you can get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3020 on Amazon. However, the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old AC.

Bank Offers:

Amazon is also offering several bank discounts to make the deal even sweeter for you. Here is the list of the bank offers available on Amazon.

1. Flat Rs.1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.15000

2. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000.

4. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

5. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

6. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000