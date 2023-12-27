 Honor Pad 5 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Pad 5 64GB

Honor Pad 5 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad 5 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad 5 64GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HonorPad564GB_Capacity_5100mAh
HonorPad564GB_Ram_4GB
HonorPad564GB_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹14,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
310 grams
Honor Pad 5 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad 5 64GB in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Honor Pad 5 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glacial Blue.

Honor Pad 5 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glacial Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Honor Pad 5 64gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Colours

    Glacial Blue

  • Width

    122.2 mm

  • Height

    204.2 mm

  • Weight

    310 grams

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    74.63 %

  • Pixel Density

    281 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1900 pixels

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Model

    Pad 5 64GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 1, 2019 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 710

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G51 MP4

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Honor Pad 5 64gb