Home How To 3 free alternatives to Microsoft Excel: save money and boost your productivity

3 free alternatives to Microsoft Excel: save money and boost your productivity

If you're looking to avoid the expense of a Microsoft Office subscription, there are excellent free alternatives to Microsoft Excel available. These alternatives offer comparable features without the price tag, making them ideal for budget-conscious individuals.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 13:23 IST
Microsoft Teams gets a big makeover! New look, better chat experience, and more
image caption
1/6 A New Look: Microsoft Teams users will see a new design that will feature native materials like Windows 11 Mica.  (Microsoft )
Microsoft Teams
2/6 Microsoft Loop: It is a new app that enables fast and dynamic collaboration by using components. It is also integrated into Teams chats.  (Flickr)
image caption
3/6 Streamlined Channels Experience: One of the changes includes a new post-and-reply experience at the top, which makes it easier for people to read and send new posts from a more familiar location. (Microsoft)
image caption
4/6 Design Enhancements for Meetings: Improvements to the stage and presenter views have been made to enhance the meeting experience. It is now possible to view meeting participants while presenting, providing complete context and control.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/6 Group Profile Pictures: You will also see changes in the group profile pictures and themes that have been added to the new chat experience, allowing for deeper customization.  (Microsoft)
image caption
6/6 More expressive: It gets more collaborative and expressive features. For example, "together emoji" results in a playful animation when two people high-five each other. (Microsoft)
Microsoft excel Alternative
View all Images
Top 3 free alternatives to Microsoft Excel. (Unsplash)

Spreadsheets have become an integral part of the modern business world, and they offer valuable tools for students and teachers as well. However, Microsoft Office's Excel, while powerful, can be expensive and might have more features than what students and teachers actually need. Fortunately, there are fantastic alternatives available that cater specifically to their requirements, and the best part is that these alternatives are completely free of charge.

1. Google Sheets

Google Sheets, the cloud-based spreadsheet application from Google, offers a vast array of features that fulfill the needs of the average Excel user. It is platform-independent, running smoothly on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems through a web browser. With real-time collaboration, multiple users can work on a document simultaneously, seeing each other's changes and communicating directly within the document. Google Sheets automatically saves data in Google Drive, eliminating the fear of losing important calculations. While advanced Excel features may be missing, Google Sheets remains a powerful and reliable tool for most users.

2. Microsoft Office Excel Online

In response to Google's offering, Microsoft has developed Excel Online as part of its online Office suite. Excel Online provides a familiar interface for those accustomed to the desktop version, and it offers automatic cloud saving through OneDrive. With real-time collaboration tools, it surpasses the capabilities of Office 365 and Office 2019. While not as feature-rich as the desktop Excel version, Excel Online serves as an excellent choice for average users who prefer a recognizable environment. However, advanced Excel power users might find certain features restricted or unavailable.

3. WPS Office Spreadsheets

For users seeking robust features comparable to Excel, WPS Office Spreadsheets is an exceptional option. Although WPS Office is primarily a paid product, it offers a fully-featured free version supported by ads. These ads are brief and only appear during specific actions like printing or saving to PDF. By watching an ad, the corresponding feature is unlocked for 30 minutes. To remove ads entirely, users can opt for a paid subscription. WPS Office Spreadsheets provides an impressive range of capabilities, making it a strong contender for students and teachers who require advanced spreadsheet functionalities for free.

In short, you can explore these three remarkable alternatives to Microsoft Excel without incurring any costs. Whether it's the versatility and cloud-based convenience of Google Sheets, the familiar interface of Excel Online, or the feature-rich WPS Office Spreadsheets, these free alternatives provide the necessary tools for educational purposes. Embrace these options and excel in your academic endeavors without breaking the bank.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 13:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets