    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To 5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Android phone users can take advantage of these hidden features to get the most out of their devices.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 16:46 IST
    Switch to Android phones NOW! Check 5 reasons here
    Android
    1/5 A privacy-first approach: Android devices give priority to your privacy. Android helps defeat bad apps, malware, phishing and spam, and helps keep you one step ahead of threats. Messages, for example, helps protect people against 1.5 billion spam messages per month, according to a blog post by Google. Android also provides timely recommendations, like prompting you to select your location-sharing preferences when opening an app to help you make the best decisions for your privacy. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 Customize your Home screen with Android Widgets: Widgets are helpful additions to any Home screen, putting the information that’s most important to you right at your fingertips. According to a blog post by Google, there will soon be 35 Google widgets available on Android, so whether you want to have easy access to Google Maps’ real-time traffic predictions or have translations at the ready so you can communicate with family and friends, Android is there for your help. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Express yourself in new ways: With the Messages app and Gboard, it’s easy and enjoyable to send messages — especially between friends who use Android. Group chats, high-quality photo and video sharing, read receipts and emoji reactions are all available. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/5 Video chat with anyone, anywhere: If your friends and family have Google accounts, it's easier than ever to video chat with Google Meet on Android. Or if you prefer FaceTime, you can still use that in the latest version of Chrome. Or with apps like WhatsApp in Google Play, you can chat with whomever you like for free around the globe. Android has so many options, it’s easy to stay connected with those that matter to you the most. (Unsplash)
    Phone
    5/5 More devices that work better together: You can choose from a wide variety of Chromebooks, Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV devices and Fast Pair supported headphones, like Pixel Buds, that work better together with your phone. In fact, some of your Apple products will still work with your Android device, like AirPods. (Pixabay)
    Smartphone
    View all Images
    Know hidden Android tricks to maximize your user experience. (Pexels)

    If you're an Android user, then there are several cool features in the Android ecosystem that are buried just under the surface. Not only are these features cool, they can also help improve your user experience and help you get the most out of your Android smartphone. Even if you simply use your phone for calls and messages, these features can help accomplish your tasks in an easier and faster way. So, check out the 5 Best hidden features Android users should know about.

    1. One Hand mode

    When you use your phone with one hand in Portrait orientation, you can use the One Hand mode to lower the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your thumb. This feature is particularly useful for users with smaller hands or when the phone is being used with one hand as the whole interface drops down with just a swipe.

    2. Split Screen

    If you're a multitasker, then the Split screen feature could be a lifesaver. Not everyone has the luxury of having two smartphones and this is where the Split screen comes in. While using this feature, your phone's screen gets divided, showing two different apps on the top and bottom.

    3. Translate Text

    If you've ever travelled to a foreign country, then carrying a dictionary explaining the meaning of words across 2 languages, or more, is an absolute must. However, your Android phone has a translate feature which can translate texts by clicking a picture in the camera app.

    4. Live Transcribe

    The Live Transcribe feature lets users generate real-time audio captions for any media playing on your phone. This is particularly useful not only for people with hearing difficulties, but for making notes and transcribing conversations too.

    5. Smart Lock

    With the Smart Lock feature, your Android phone stays lock free in places you feel secure such as within your home. When enabled, Smart Lock recognizes your location and automatically removes the authentication lock on your phone for easy access. As soon as your location changes, it enables the lock.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 16:45 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5