If you're an Android user, then there are several cool features in the Android ecosystem that are buried just under the surface. Not only are these features cool, they can also help improve your user experience and help you get the most out of your Android smartphone. Even if you simply use your phone for calls and messages, these features can help accomplish your tasks in an easier and faster way. So, check out the 5 Best hidden features Android users should know about.

1. One Hand mode

When you use your phone with one hand in Portrait orientation, you can use the One Hand mode to lower the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your thumb. This feature is particularly useful for users with smaller hands or when the phone is being used with one hand as the whole interface drops down with just a swipe.

2. Split Screen

If you're a multitasker, then the Split screen feature could be a lifesaver. Not everyone has the luxury of having two smartphones and this is where the Split screen comes in. While using this feature, your phone's screen gets divided, showing two different apps on the top and bottom.

3. Translate Text

If you've ever travelled to a foreign country, then carrying a dictionary explaining the meaning of words across 2 languages, or more, is an absolute must. However, your Android phone has a translate feature which can translate texts by clicking a picture in the camera app.

4. Live Transcribe

The Live Transcribe feature lets users generate real-time audio captions for any media playing on your phone. This is particularly useful not only for people with hearing difficulties, but for making notes and transcribing conversations too.

5. Smart Lock

With the Smart Lock feature, your Android phone stays lock free in places you feel secure such as within your home. When enabled, Smart Lock recognizes your location and automatically removes the authentication lock on your phone for easy access. As soon as your location changes, it enables the lock.