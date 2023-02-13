5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer

For anyone who's looking to buy a smartphone with a great camera, the iPhone is the first option that comes to mind in most cases. Known for their quality of hardware and optimization of software, iPhones have some of the best camera systems in the smartphone industry. Despite not boasting a ridiculously high megapixel count on paper, there are not many phones which can stand side-by-side with iPhones in terms of image quality. Although iPhones can take stellar pictures, they cannot perform magic. So, if you lack the basic skills, your pictures won't come out as great as you expected. However, this can be fixed with a couple of cool tricks.

So, if you love taking photos, check out 5 tricks to take better photos with your iPhone.

1. Portrait Mode

Your iPhone has a portrait mode which you can take advantage of to take stunning portrait shots of your subjects. The portrait mode features 6 portrait light options - Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High‑Key Mono, all of which offer slightly different lighting tones to suit different conditions.

2. Shoot in ProRAW

ProRAW gives you greater creative control when editing photos. Apple ProRAW combines the information of a standard RAW format along with iPhone image processing, which gives you more flexibility when editing the exposure, color, and white balance in your photo and therefore, turning your iPhone into a professional camera. Though it should be noted this feature is only available on iPhone 12 Pro or later Pro models, and not on standard iPhones.

3. Use Lens Correction

Taking pictures with the wide-angle lens on the iPhone can sometimes result in a fish-eye effect in photos which is known as barrel distortion, and it can ruin photos. There's a simple fix for this. Simply go to your Camera settings and turn on the Lens Correction option to take great pictures with the wide-angle camera without lens distortion.

4. Use Gridlines

One of the best ways to ensure that your subject is properly level in the frame and is following the rule of thirds is to utilize the Grid option, which is already present on your iPhone. Tap on Settings and then Camera. You'll find the Grid option in the Composition section. Toggle it on to display gridlines.

5. Use Night Mode

Taking shots when it is extremely dark? Use your iPhone's night mode to light up your photos even in the darkest of conditions. The light mode option is available directly in the camera app. Tap it to turn it on and you're ready to take stunning photos even on the blackest night.