5 coolest iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone 13, iPhone 14 right NOW

With the reveal of iOS 17, we now know the new and exciting features that will soon be coming to iPhones. But iOS 16 isn't inferior by any means, and it brought tons of new features too when it was introduced, with the lock screen customization being the standout feature. While it has been out for nearly a year now, people are still discovering new features in iOS 16. Taking advantage of these features can, not only help enhance your user experience, but you can also show it off to your friends!

Check out the 5 coolest features of iOS 16 that you need to try on your iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or any other eligible iPhone.

1. Use Nintendo Joy-Cons

If you're an avid gamer and have a Nintendo Switch at home, then you can take advantage of Switch's Joy-Con controllers to play thousands of games that are available with Apple Arcade on your iPhone. While you could pair PlayStation and Xbox controllers to iPhones for a long time, iOS 16 now allows you to pair Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons as well. Due to their small size, they can be your perfect gaming partner while on the go.

2. Copy photo edits

You can edit photos on iPhones with the native Photos app, but did you know that you can also copy the same edits and apply them to multiple photos? iOS 16 lets you do that. You can copy any edits that you have made including contrast, saturation, and exposure, and apply the same effects to other photos by just tapping on the 3 dots and selecting the Copy Edits option.

3. Text via Notes app

If you wish to send a discreet message to someone on your iPhone, you can do so with the Notes app! You will be able to send texts without letting anyone else know. All you have to do is just turn a note into a place for hidden conversations on iOS by adding collaborators to the note. You can even delete the text message for everyone as well. This means you can have a conversation without any proof that it ever existed.

4. Delete duplicate photos

Sometimes we go into shutterbug mode and click multiple photos of the same subject. It becomes a hassle to get rid of them when you're running out of storage space and have to delete thousands of photos manually. With iOS 16, you can do it with just a couple of taps. Simply head over to the Photos app and then Albums, and you'll see a new Duplicate album. With this, you can now delete the duplicate photos or merge them, which will retain the image with the highest quality.

5. Use Face ID in horizontal orientation

If you use your iPhone at night while laying down, unlocking it used to be one of the most frustrating experiences as it didn't recognize your face in horizontal orientation. Well, not anymore as iOS 16 enables facial recognition even when the iPhone is kept horizontally. However, it should be noted that it only works if you have an iPhone 13 and above.