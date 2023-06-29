Home How To 5 coolest iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone 13, iPhone 14 right NOW

5 coolest iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone 13, iPhone 14 right NOW

Check out the 5 coolest features of iOS 16 that you need to try on your iPhones and show them off to your friends!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 13:10 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 16
View all Images
iOS 16 has brought several new and cool features to iPhones such as advanced lock screen customizations. (Unsplash)

With the reveal of iOS 17, we now know the new and exciting features that will soon be coming to iPhones. But iOS 16 isn't inferior by any means, and it brought tons of new features too when it was introduced, with the lock screen customization being the standout feature. While it has been out for nearly a year now, people are still discovering new features in iOS 16. Taking advantage of these features can, not only help enhance your user experience, but you can also show it off to your friends!

Check out the 5 coolest features of iOS 16 that you need to try on your iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or any other eligible iPhone.

1. Use Nintendo Joy-Cons

If you're an avid gamer and have a Nintendo Switch at home, then you can take advantage of Switch's Joy-Con controllers to play thousands of games that are available with Apple Arcade on your iPhone. While you could pair PlayStation and Xbox controllers to iPhones for a long time, iOS 16 now allows you to pair Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons as well. Due to their small size, they can be your perfect gaming partner while on the go.

2. Copy photo edits

You can edit photos on iPhones with the native Photos app, but did you know that you can also copy the same edits and apply them to multiple photos? iOS 16 lets you do that. You can copy any edits that you have made including contrast, saturation, and exposure, and apply the same effects to other photos by just tapping on the 3 dots and selecting the Copy Edits option.

3. Text via Notes app

If you wish to send a discreet message to someone on your iPhone, you can do so with the Notes app! You will be able to send texts without letting anyone else know. All you have to do is just turn a note into a place for hidden conversations on iOS by adding collaborators to the note. You can even delete the text message for everyone as well. This means you can have a conversation without any proof that it ever existed.

4. Delete duplicate photos

Sometimes we go into shutterbug mode and click multiple photos of the same subject. It becomes a hassle to get rid of them when you're running out of storage space and have to delete thousands of photos manually. With iOS 16, you can do it with just a couple of taps. Simply head over to the Photos app and then Albums, and you'll see a new Duplicate album. With this, you can now delete the duplicate photos or merge them, which will retain the image with the highest quality.

5. Use Face ID in horizontal orientation

If you use your iPhone at night while laying down, unlocking it used to be one of the most frustrating experiences as it didn't recognize your face in horizontal orientation. Well, not anymore as iOS 16 enables facial recognition even when the iPhone is kept horizontally. However, it should be noted that it only works if you have an iPhone 13 and above.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 13:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets