5 hidden features of Instagram's Threads that you should know about and use

Twitter-rival Threads has rapidly set itself up as one of the most prominent social media platforms. At least, that's what the number of users says! Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri has revealed that Threads has garnered more than 100 million users within the first five days of its launch. It must be noted this mark of user count was shared a few days back, which means the latest Threads' user count must be much higher. If you're one of the Threads users, then you must have acquainted yourself with its features. However, being the new social media platform, there are some hidden features that you may have missed.

Mosseri has shed light on the "hidden gems" of the Threads that you must know to enhance the overall experience of Threads. Have a look here.

Hidden Threads features

1. Who Can Reply: If you don't want everyone to reply to your Threads, then you have this crucial privacy feature. What you need to keep in mind is that before you post a new thread, you need to set who can reply to that specific thread. The three options are – Anyone, Profiles you follow, Mentioned only

2. Threads shortcut: If you haven't tried this yet, then just tap “return” three times! Did you see it? Yes, this Threads shortcut can automatically start a new thread for you.

3. Quick Follow trick: To avoid the extra steps in order to follow a new profile by heading out of Feed, just tap the plus sign on a profile image and you'll start following them.

4. Don't like the content? Mute them! If you don't want to see content from an account again just tap the three dots menu and tap “Mute.” It is that simple!

5. Quick Search: Do you know? You can quickly search for an account just by long-pressing the search icon.

Apart from these, there are some similar features just like Instagram. Including “Take a Break” to let you set reminders by going to Profile - Settings - Account - Take a break. Moreover, you can also share your Threads on Instagram. To do so, just tap the share icon to share a thread to your Feed or Stories.