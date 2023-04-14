Activate iPhone Truecaller live caller ID now! Do it this way

Truecaller has emerged as one of the most popular apps globally due to its caller-identification service. To extend its features to a wider audience, Truecaller has introduced a new Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users, which simplifies the process of searching for caller details. By integrating Apple's virtual assistant into the system, Truecaller enables you to quickly obtain the information you need.

But there is a catch! This new feature is not available to all iPhone users. Instead, you will need to subscribe to the premium subscription to use this feature on your iPhone. Do note that Truecaller subscribers on an iPhone running on iOS 16 or above will be ab;e to access live call.

How will it work? When an iPhone user receives a call from an unknown number, they can easily activate Truecaller using their voice by saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller." The application will then swiftly obtain the number, gather additional details about the caller, and display it atop the call screen. Wondering how to activate it on your iPhone? Check out this step-by-step guide.