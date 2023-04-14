Home How To Activate iPhone Truecaller live caller ID now! Do it this way

Activate iPhone Truecaller live caller ID now! Do it this way

Truecaller has rolled out the Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users. But there is a catch!

Know how to enable Truecaller live caller ID feature on your iPhones. (Pexels)

Truecaller has emerged as one of the most popular apps globally due to its caller-identification service. To extend its features to a wider audience, Truecaller has introduced a new Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users, which simplifies the process of searching for caller details. By integrating Apple's virtual assistant into the system, Truecaller enables you to quickly obtain the information you need.

But there is a catch! This new feature is not available to all iPhone users. Instead, you will need to subscribe to the premium subscription to use this feature on your iPhone. Do note that Truecaller subscribers on an iPhone running on iOS 16 or above will be ab;e to access live call.

How will it work? When an iPhone user receives a call from an unknown number, they can easily activate Truecaller using their voice by saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller." The application will then swiftly obtain the number, gather additional details about the caller, and display it atop the call screen. Wondering how to activate it on your iPhone? Check out this step-by-step guide.

How to access Truecaller Live Caller ID feature on iPhones

Step 1:

To enable Truecaller Live Caller ID, you will first need to go to the Premium tab within the app. After that, tap on 'Add to Siri.'
Step 2:

By using this feature, you can easily add the shortcut with a single tap. When you first use this feature, you will be prompted to grant access to Truecaller; to prevent being prompted again, select 'Always allow.' 
Step 3:

Once you have set up the Siri shortcut, all you need to do is say "Hey Siri, search Truecaller," and Truecaller will immediately identify the caller for you.
Step 4:

On the other hand, recent iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be able to access the feature without using Siri while using the back tap feature. However, to do so, you will need to enable the Truecaller shortcut from the Back Tap gesture settings.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 23:30 IST
