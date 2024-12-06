Latest Tech News How To Adelaide Oval weather: How to check condition for India vs Australia 2nd test on iPhone, Android phone

Adelaide Oval weather: How to check condition for India vs Australia 2nd test on iPhone, Android phone

Whether you’re heading to the stadium or watching from home, checking the weather on your device ensures you’re always prepared.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 08:08 IST
Adelaide Oval weather: How to check condition for India vs Australia 2nd test on iPhone, Android phone
Adelaide’s unpredictable weather can affect India vs Australia test match timings, so knowing the conditions is crucial. (AFP)

Adelaide Oval weather can be unpredictable and due to it, the thrilling India vs Australia test match can shift eitherways. As cricket fans gear up for the highly anticipated test match between India and Australia at The Oval in Adelaide, one thing everyone is keeping an eye on is the weather. Adelaide's unpredictable weather can affect match timings, so knowing the conditions is crucial. Here's a quick guide on how to check the weather on your iPhone and Android ahead of the game.

Checking the Weather on Your iPhone

1. Using the Apple Weather App

The easiest way to get the latest weather update is by using the built-in Apple Weather app. Simply open the app and type "Adelaide" into the search bar. The app will provide you with up-to-the-minute details on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and a 10-day forecast.

2. Weather Widgets

For quick access, you can add a weather widget to your iPhone's home screen. To do this, swipe right to open the Today View, scroll to the bottom, tap "Edit," and then add the Weather widget. This way, you'll have Adelaide's forecast front and centre without opening the app.

3. Siri Voice Command

If you prefer hands-free checking, simply ask Siri, "What's the weather in Adelaide?" Siri will immediately provide a forecast, including any potential rain or storms—crucial info for cricket fans!

Checking the Weather on Your Android Phone

1. Using Google Weather

Android users can easily check Adelaide's weather using the Google app. Open the Google app and type "Adelaide weather" in the search bar. The results will provide you with a quick overview of the current conditions, plus hourly forecasts and a 7-day outlook.

2. Weather Apps

Many Android phones come pre-installed with weather apps like AccuWeather or Weather.com. These apps offer detailed weather reports with live radar images and hourly updates. Simply download one of these apps from the Google Play Store, enter Adelaide as your location, and get a detailed breakdown of the forecast.

3. Google Assistant

Android users can also rely on Google Assistant. Just say, "Hey Google, what's the weather like in Adelaide?" Google Assistant will instantly provide a detailed weather update.

Why Weather Matters for the Match

Adelaide's weather can be temperamental, with sudden showers often a concern. The match organisers will keep a close eye on the weather, but staying informed will help you plan ahead. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home, checking the weather on your device ensures you're always prepared.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 08:08 IST
