 AI-powered Crafts app: From note-taking to personal organizer, know what this productivity tool can do | How-to
Home How To AI-powered Crafts app: From note-taking to personal organizer, know what this productivity tool can do

AI-powered Crafts app: From note-taking to personal organizer, know what this productivity tool can do

The AI-powered Crafts app helps users make to-do lists, notes, collaborate, and more in one place. Know how this all-in-one productivity tool helps users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 11:42 IST
Boost your productivity with this AI-powered time and task management app! Check out TimeHero
Crafts app
1/6 1. Efficient Task Management: TimeHero, an AI-powered app, streamlines task management by allowing users to create, prioritize, and organize tasks with set deadlines. This comprehensive time management platform also facilitates easy communication by enabling users to add comments, notes, and attachments to tasks. 
image caption
2/6 2. Time Tracking for Insightful Productivity: The app includes a time tracking feature, providing users with a clear understanding of how they allocate their time. This insight empowers users to identify areas for improvement and optimize their workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Automated Planning with AI: Leveraging its AI capabilities, TimeHero dynamically plans and schedules tasks based on urgency and importance. It adapts instantly to changes in events, task completion, or shifting priorities, ensuring a responsive and adaptive approach to task management.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Natural Language Processing for Speedy Entries: Integrated with a natural language processing algorithm, TimeHero allows users to swiftly complete recurring tasks through quick and easy text entries. This feature enhances user efficiency, making task completion a seamless process.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Integration with Popular Tools: TimeHero enhances user convenience by seamlessly integrating with various tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, Asana, Zapier, and more. This eliminates the need to switch between different applications, providing a cohesive experience within users' preferred platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Flexible Subscription Plans with Free Trial: TimeHero operates on a subscription model, offering a 7-day free trial for users to explore its capabilities. The basic plan starts at $4.60 per month, while the premium version, with advanced features, is priced at $22 per month. This affordability ensures accessibility for users seeking effective time and task management solutions.  (unsplash)
Crafts app
View all Images
Check out how the Crafts app benefits teams in improving productivity. (unsplash)

What if we say you can write notes, create to-dos, and manage your files in place? Sounds imaginary right? But the AI-powered Crafts app has made it possible to store all your ideas in one place and attractively organize them. In most cases, we have to juggle between multiple apps and tools to create store documents and create notes. However, if we can organize them in place, it would save so much time and effort in comparison to surfing through different apps. The Crafts app is designed to provide users with ease to ideate and organize their written content in one place.

What is Crafts app?

The Crafts app is a multi-platform app where users can create notes, track habits, and journal, in their personal space. The app can also be utilized for professional tasks such as ideating, collaborating, sharing documents, and much more. Crafts are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) which enables users to create customized documents and templates. Its built-in AI assistance empowers users to summarize documents, check grammar, and spelling, and much more. Know how you can use Crafts to improve your productivity.

Also read: Slack, Otter AI to Momentum, here are top 5 productivity apps to elevate your efficiency

How to use the Crafts app for improved productivity

  • If you have a cluttered workspace, then Crafts will help you intuitively organize your work and goals. Users can jot down their plans, thoughts, ideas, and more in one place and they personalize the space based on requirements.
  • Crafts encourages users to collaborate with their teams effectively. With this productivity tool, users can track tasks, ideas, and challenges. It also provides space to ideate, collaborate and communicate.
  • The app gives the space to users to ideate and seamlessly bring their ideas to life. Users can take advantage of the free template and create an informative draft in which they can add links, images, and more to make it look attractive.
  • Crafts app comes with an AI-powered editing tool, which helps users generate ideas or make their documents error-free. With the help of AI, users can brainstorm ideas, summarise long documents or edit their notes.
  • Users can also take advantage of the app feature in offline mode, therefore, users can never stop working and make sure that their task is completed in time without any hindrance.

Crafts app can be used for free for up to 10 documents. To avoid limited usage, users can take advantage of the Plus version which starts at $8 per month. The app is also available for team and business purposes with a subscription starting at $50 per month.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 11:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets