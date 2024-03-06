AI-powered Crafts app: From note-taking to personal organizer, know what this productivity tool can do

What if we say you can write notes, create to-dos, and manage your files in place? Sounds imaginary right? But the AI-powered Crafts app has made it possible to store all your ideas in one place and attractively organize them. In most cases, we have to juggle between multiple apps and tools to create store documents and create notes. However, if we can organize them in place, it would save so much time and effort in comparison to surfing through different apps. The Crafts app is designed to provide users with ease to ideate and organize their written content in one place.

What is Crafts app?

The Crafts app is a multi-platform app where users can create notes, track habits, and journal, in their personal space. The app can also be utilized for professional tasks such as ideating, collaborating, sharing documents, and much more. Crafts are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) which enables users to create customized documents and templates. Its built-in AI assistance empowers users to summarize documents, check grammar, and spelling, and much more. Know how you can use Crafts to improve your productivity.

How to use the Crafts app for improved productivity

If you have a cluttered workspace, then Crafts will help you intuitively organize your work and goals. Users can jot down their plans, thoughts, ideas, and more in one place and they personalize the space based on requirements.

Crafts encourages users to collaborate with their teams effectively. With this productivity tool, users can track tasks, ideas, and challenges. It also provides space to ideate, collaborate and communicate.

The app gives the space to users to ideate and seamlessly bring their ideas to life. Users can take advantage of the free template and create an informative draft in which they can add links, images, and more to make it look attractive.

Crafts app comes with an AI-powered editing tool, which helps users generate ideas or make their documents error-free. With the help of AI, users can brainstorm ideas, summarise long documents or edit their notes.

Users can also take advantage of the app feature in offline mode, therefore, users can never stop working and make sure that their task is completed in time without any hindrance.

Crafts app can be used for free for up to 10 documents. To avoid limited usage, users can take advantage of the Plus version which starts at $8 per month. The app is also available for team and business purposes with a subscription starting at $50 per month.

