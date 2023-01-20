Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now

The Apple HomePod Mini has a secret temperature and humidity sensor. Here is how to activate it.

The Apple HomePod 2nd Gen just launched with revamped internals and one of the newest additions was the temperature sensor. Not only will HomePod users be able to get a live update on the room conditions but they can now automate their IoT smart home devices based on temperature as a condition. Apple did not say anything about this feature coming to the HomePod Mini, which has been on sale for years and is the most affordable Siri speaker you can buy. However, it seems you don't need to buy the new HomePod to get the temperature sensing feature.

The HomePod Mini has a dormant temperature and humidity sensor which Apple hasn't activated yet. However, with the upcoming HomePod Software 16.3 that is expected to go live just before the HomePod 2nd Gen goes on sale, this sensor is going to be activated. The software is currently in beta testing and those who have access to public beta have already gotten the update. This activated the sensor and allowed users to keep an eye on the ambient temperature and humidity.