    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now

    The Apple HomePod Mini has a secret temperature and humidity sensor. Here is how to activate it.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 11:37 IST
    Apple HomePod Mini
    The Apple HomePod Mini has a hidden temperature and humidity sensor. (Apple)
    Apple HomePod Mini
    The Apple HomePod Mini has a hidden temperature and humidity sensor. (Apple)

    The Apple HomePod 2nd Gen just launched with revamped internals and one of the newest additions was the temperature sensor. Not only will HomePod users be able to get a live update on the room conditions but they can now automate their IoT smart home devices based on temperature as a condition. Apple did not say anything about this feature coming to the HomePod Mini, which has been on sale for years and is the most affordable Siri speaker you can buy. However, it seems you don't need to buy the new HomePod to get the temperature sensing feature.

    The HomePod Mini has a dormant temperature and humidity sensor which Apple hasn't activated yet. However, with the upcoming HomePod Software 16.3 that is expected to go live just before the HomePod 2nd Gen goes on sale, this sensor is going to be activated. The software is currently in beta testing and those who have access to public beta have already gotten the update. This activated the sensor and allowed users to keep an eye on the ambient temperature and humidity.

    Apple HomePod Mini temperature sensor: How to activate it

    Step 1:

    The simplest way to activate the temperature and humidity sensor is to wait for Apple to release the HomePod Software 16.3 update. But if you cannot wait for the official release, here is how to activate the sensor right now. 
    Step 2:

    Your HomePod Mini needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi network first and logged in with your Apple ID software.
    Step 3:

    You need to enrol your HomePod Mini to the Apple Beta Software programme. For this you need to head over to the Home Settings on the Home app on your iPhone.
    Step 4:

    Scroll down to Software Update and then click on HomePod Beta updates.
    Step 5:

    Tap on the toggle to enable automatic downloads of the latest beta versions of HomePod software.
    Step 6:

    Your HomePod Mini will now download the latest update on its own. Wait for the update to Install.
    Step 7:

    Now open the Home app and select the room where the ‌HomePod Mini‌ is kept.
    Step 8:

    Wait for the calibration to happen on the first use. Once done, the home app will show readouts at the top of the room menu for live climate measurements. 
    Step 9:

    You can even ask Siri “Hey Siri, what is the temperature in the room?” for getting the information. 

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 11:36 IST
